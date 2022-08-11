Let the 10th Hunger Games begin! Lionsgate is teasing a first look at “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel story set in the bleak world of Panem. The movie, which takes place long before the odds were in Katniss Everdeen’s favor in the popular “Hunger Games” franchise, centers on Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow (the eventual tyrannical ruler of the dystopian nation) and Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird. The new photo gives a glimpse at the 18-year-old Snow, who is chosen to mentor Baird during the 10th Hunger Games — the highly publicized event in which teenagers are...

