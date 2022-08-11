Read full article on original website
Related
‘We didn’t even know they were there’: the little-known bands finding fans years later
In December 2021, a band called Panchiko played a gig. Hundreds of fans were there, at Metronome in Nottingham, England, singing along to their songs. All of this might seem like a standard routine for bands, but for the three members of Panchiko, it was a marvel. “Having a show where people have paid their money and they really want to see us is really nice,” says Owain Davies, 40, who plays guitar in the band.
Time Out Global
The Motley Bauhaus
The Motley Bauhaus is a proudly independent and inclusive multi-disciplinary arts venue in the heart of Carlton. At the Motley, they like to focus on the weird and the wonderful – hosting everything from serious theatre, to fun social painting nights, comedy, cabaret, immersive art and everything in between.
‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Debuts First Look at Rachel Zegler’s Tribute
Let the 10th Hunger Games begin! Lionsgate is teasing a first look at “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” a prequel story set in the bleak world of Panem. The movie, which takes place long before the odds were in Katniss Everdeen’s favor in the popular “Hunger Games” franchise, centers on Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow (the eventual tyrannical ruler of the dystopian nation) and Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird. The new photo gives a glimpse at the 18-year-old Snow, who is chosen to mentor Baird during the 10th Hunger Games — the highly publicized event in which teenagers are...
Time Out Global
Watch: This Tokyo festival had people doing the Bon Odori dance to Bon Jovi and Abba
Summer festivals are making a comeback in Tokyo, and the famous Nakano Bon Odori Festival recently hosted a two-day celebration over the Aug 6-7 weekend. There was, of course, the usual fare of traditional dancing, but the event also saw some interesting contemporary elements. While the day presented a series of performances by local artists and organisations, the main festivities which started around 4pm featured celebrity guests and DJs playing upbeat pop and rock tunes.
Comments / 0