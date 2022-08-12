ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dequincy, LA

107 JAMZ

Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana

This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man accused of timber theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen

Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 13, 2022. Justin Lee Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; drug paraphernalia; drug possession, Schedule II. Richard Lee McSpadden III, 43, Lake Charles: Simple battery; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace. Jonah...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
westcentralsbest.com

Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart

Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
LEESVILLE, LA

