Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana
This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen
Impairment, Speed, Lack of Seat Belt Usage Suspected as Factors in Morning Crash that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Teen. DeQuincy, Louisiana – On August 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. Kyler Louis Lacy, 19, of Sulphur, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Moss Bluff home destroyed in overnight fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home has been deemed a total loss following an overnight fire this morning, according to the Ward Six Fire Department. Firefighters from Ward 6 Engine 19, Unit 901, and 903 were dispatched to a fire on Coushatta Dr. around 12:51 a.m. this morning, Aug. 15, 2022.
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 13, 2022. Justin Lee Daley, 24, Lake Charles: Bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; drug paraphernalia; drug possession, Schedule II. Richard Lee McSpadden III, 43, Lake Charles: Simple battery; criminal trespass; disturbing the peace. Jonah...
Lake Charles mother charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, resulting in the child’s death. “Somebody out there would have loved this child, somebody would have loved the opportunity to raise this child,”...
Suspect in custody after Louisiana police officer struck, dragged by fleeing vehicle
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Lafayette, Louisiana, is in critical but stable condition after being dragged about 100 feet behind a fleeing vehicle early Sunday morning. Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces charges of attempted...
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying
VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics. Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should...
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
Mother booked with murder in infant's death
Deputies say the mother told two different stories, but allegedly admitted she left the baby in the car for about five hours.
Authorities release additional information on attempted 2nd-degree murder arrest
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released additional information on a recent arrest where a suspect was accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Lieutenant Jeffrey Keenum says officers responded to an incident near the corner of 1st Ave. and Price St. around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart
Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
