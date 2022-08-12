Read full article on original website
Related
Photographers Used to Yell Insults at Kate Middleton to Try and Get a Negative Reaction, Royal Writer Reveals
Before she married Prince William, Kate Middleton was verbally attacked by paparazzi who tried to get a rise out of her, according to a royal author.
Basquiat to The Beatles: Some of the World’s Most Stunning Portrait Photos
In The Power of Photography, out now from ACC Art Books, famed gallerist and art collector Peter Fetterman has curated 120 images that he holds dearest to his heart—many of them humanist portraits of celebrities.“I tried to achieve a balance of iconic images and those that no one has ever seen before because to me that is the joy of collecting,” Fetterman tells The Daily Beast. “I get as much pleasure and inspiration from all of them regardless of the acknowledged stature of its maker.”Some of the highlights of the book include William Clift’s portrait of George O’Keefe, Yousuf Karsh’s capture of Winston Churchill, Neil Leifer’s Muhammad Ali, Nikki Kahn’s vision of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Eve Arnold’s Malcolm X.Get a Copy of The Power of PhotographyAccording to Fetterman, “those that are at the top of the list are Paul Caponigro’s ‘Two Pears’ [which] is just pure beauty. Lisa Law’s ‘Bob Dylan,’ because I’m a big fan, and Dan Budnik’s ‘Martin Luther King,’ because it is deeply humbling and so powerful.”“I call them my wall of heroes and heroines,” he adds.Below are some portraits from The Power of Photography, which you can see here exclusively:Read more at The Daily Beast.
Kate Middleton Showed ‘Sense of Duty’ With Sweet and Kind Down-to-Earth Gesture
Kate Middleton showed her sweet down-to-earth side when she talked with a journalist's son on a train. The journalist was impressed by her 'sense of duty.'
BBC
Teenage girl drowns in Tameside after getting into difficulty
A teenage girl has drowned after getting into difficulty in a pond. The body of the 14-year-old was pulled from the scene near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge, Tameside, on Monday. Greater Manchester Police said it received reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at about 18:30 BST. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interior designer sparks furious row over 18th century hunting lodge dubbed the 'prettiest small house in the world' by installing 'horrific' electric gates before planning permission was granted
A fierce war of words has broken out between distinguished interior designers over the installation of electric gates at a famous National Trust hunting lodge in Hampshire. Critics have been left enraged at the 'horrific' gates installed by the new owner of the Odiham Hunting Lodge's, Francis Sultana, which appeared before planning permission was granted, the Times report.
Madonna shares photos from son Rocco’s 22nd birthday in Italy
Madonna’s eldest son is all grown up! The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a glimpse into Rocco Ritchie’s lavish Italian birthday party, after he turned 22 on Aug. 11. “From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” the “Material Girl” singer, 63, captioned a series of photos from the evening. It appeared only five of Madonna’s six children were there to commemorate the occasion, which took place at a villa with a candlelit dinner. In the snaps, the “Vogue” singer raised a glass to the artist – whom she shares with ex Guy Ritchie – while a live band...
Wild cat chomping a flamingo wins Nature TTL's Photographer of the Year
Poor flamingo! This shot of a caracal chowing down on the poor bird has won Nature TTL's Photographer of the Year
Gigi Finds a Chic Alternative to Birkenstocks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival, and made lime-green a color to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Charlotte Hope: Thousands raised for volunteer killed in crash
About £30,000 has been raised in memory of a charity volunteer who died in a car crash. Trainee teacher Charlotte Hope, 19, died in the crash on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, in April. A fundraising football match on Sunday, organised by her dad, saw an RAF all-stars...
Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation
Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.
In ‘The Princess,’ a documentary on Diana flips the focus
The last thing the world needs, you might think, is another Princess Diana documentary. It’s a fair thought considering that almost 25 years after her death, her life and impact is still media fodder. Whether it’s a magazine cover or a book claiming to have new revelations or just an image of Kristen Stewart in a re-creation of her wedding dress for the movie “Spencer” or Elizabeth Debicki sporting the “revenge dress” for the series “The Crown,” the culture continues to have an insatiable appetite for all things Diana.
Victoria Beckham Dazzles in Bright Green Bodycon Dress From Her Own Collection
It’s no wonder typically Victoria Beckham is her own muse. The singer and designer took to Instagram yesterday to model one of the designs from her newest VB Body capsule collection. In the video, Beckham shows off the luminosity of a green dress in the mirror. In line with the season, the vivid green piece comprised of knitwear fabric styled effortlessly with Beckham’s two-toned heels. “I’m so excited to reveal the new styles and colours of the VB Body collection!! This bright green is everything and is super flattering on all skin tones. I hope you love the new pieces as much...
Time Out Global
See the awe-inspiring winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year competition
Nature photography buffs: it’s that time of year again. The winners of the 2022 edition of the Nature TTL photographer of the year awards are in – and they’re as mesmerising as ever. Nature TTL’s competition is all about the natural world, ranging from snow leopards in...
Are Accent Walls Going Out Of Style?
An accent wall might be noticeably or subtly different from the rest of the room, but is this technique going out of style? Here's what you need to know.
pethelpful.com
Images From the Early 1900s of People Dressing Up Their Cats Are So Fascinating
Cats are known for being a bit grumpy and begrudgingly tolerating the silly things their owners do with them, such as talking to their cats like humans or dressing their cats up in silly outfits. However, this is not a new phenomenon according to a recent TikTok video. TikTok content...
Pick of the paperbacks this summer
Whether you’re travelling abroad or planning to enjoy the balmy weather in your garden, you might be hunting for the perfect paperback.There are a plethora of stories newly published in paperback, from popular fiction to love stories and dramas, and a clutch of paperback originals…ThrillersDive into The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (Pan, paperback Aug 18, £8.99), a riveting psychological thriller about a perfect couple who are not all they seem to be. The authors have a great track record with their bestselling page-turners The Wife Between Us and You Are Not Alone.Anyone who hasn’t caught the...
The book that changed me: Hilda Lewis' The Gentle Falcon, a vivid, touching tale of the court of a medieval child queen
Fiction has a way of planting seeds in the mind that can germinate for a long time before they spread into root systems or blossom into conscious ideas. A book can change you dramatically overnight, but it can also take its own sweet time. When I was about 11 or 12, I was given Hilda Lewis’s medieval novel The Gentle Falcon (1952) as a school prize. We would now describe this as Young Adult fiction. It is also an excellent example of the kind of historical fiction that offers the reader an immersive experience in another world. The Gentle Falcon opens...
Model Daphne Groeneveld Wore Galia Lahav for Her Villa Wedding in Florence
Model Daphne Groeneveld bumped into realtor Justin Hopwood at Whole Foods in New York, 2012. “I was shooting for W magazine, and my mom and I were eating a quick bite there after the shoot,” Daphne remembers. “Justin was with another male model that I had previously worked with. They walked up to us and that’s the first time he introduced himself to me.” They kept running into each other after that since they traveled in the same social circles, and eventually went on their first date in 2016.
Cult of Mac
Say goodnight to snoring with this wearable muscle stimulator
Snoring is no fun for anyone. Obviously, the loud sounds of snoring can prove painful for anybody within earshot. But even if you’re the one sawing logs in your sleep, snoring can take a toll, depriving you of the healthy sleep your body needs. However, just because you can’t...
BBC
In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
Comments / 0