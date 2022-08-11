Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
FFA hold food drive at the Missouri State Fair
As part of the Missouri FFA Day of Service, close to 1,000 FFA students, along with agricultural leaders, are holding a food drive at the Missouri State Fair. The “Drive to Feed Kids” food drive will pack 150,000 meals to distribute to families and children across the state.
khqa.com
Inmates help with beautification of Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you are at the Illinois State Fair you may notice that there are thousands of flowers in bloom, but you may not know who is behind all those beautiful flowers. Every year the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) brings inmates from central Illinois to...
khqa.com
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
khqa.com
Luther College students uncover new Iowa bee species
DECORAH, Iowa - Of the 55 species of bees found living on the Luther College campus this summer, seven have never been recorded in Iowa. Emmelyn Cullen ’24 and Gwen Coleman ’24 spent the summer surveying bee diversity at Luther. “The objective of the research is to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
khqa.com
Investigation continues into Honor Flight accident involving motorcyclists
COLUMBIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol officials continued to investigate Friday’s injury crash involving a dozen motorcyclists escorting veterans on a Central Missouri Honor Flight. Organization leaders said the crash was the first major accident since the program began 12 years ago. Central Missouri Honor Flight Rider Leader...
Comments / 0