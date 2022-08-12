Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9to5Mac
Florida airline worker arrested after AirTag reveals he stole thousands of dollars worth of luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has been the subject of a number of stories, and the latest comes from an investigation in Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that AirTag data was used as part of its search to find the airline worker who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of checked luggage…
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
niceville.com
Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
Florida airport employee stole over $16K in items from luggage, deputies say
A Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport employee was arrested after deputies said he stole over $16,000 worth of items from travelers' luggage.
A man who allegedly killed his mother held without bond
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is behind bars Monday night after being charged with killing his mother. It all started with a wellness check of the 59-year-old woman Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a call from the woman’s roommate, who was worried about her. The victim was identified as […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Police Department warns of phone scam
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam. The department has received two complaints from residents saying they received a phone call from “Detective Dwight Howard” with the Pensacola Police Department. Police say he is telling the residents that they are a part of some type of sexual abuse case involving a minor, and that he is willing to settle out of court, and otherwise he will put out warrants for their arrests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
Deadly hit and run reported on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
According to Pensacola Police, officers were called to the bridge on Monday, August 15, at around 3:30 a.m. and found a male dead at the location.
Two arrested in Panama City Beach Shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a gas station on Thomas Drive early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive. Investigators believe there were two cars that went to the gas station at […]
WEAR
Deputies searching for man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled warrant service in DeFuniak Springs Saturday. Brandon Lee Henderson fled from deputies while they were attempting to serve him with felony warrants. Deputies report that they are looking for Henderson in the area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
FBI works with local agencies in nationwide human trafficking sting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seven potential human trafficking victims, including an adolescent, have been located and are now getting help after a nationwide FBI investigation. According to a news release, The FBI Jacksonville Division, along with state and local agencies, have been working on “Operation Cross Country XII” to...
WDSU
Massive waterspout spotted outside Florida resort
DESTIN, Fla. — A massive waterspout was captured on video in Florida Tuesday morning. Boo Freeman took the video in Destin outside the Silver Shells Beach Spa and Resort. According to Freeman, he took the video just before 6 a.m. In the video, you can hear Freeman say "That's...
WJHG-TV
Driver charged after fleeing from troopers on the Hathaway Bridge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Florida Highway Patrol a 2020 Dodge Charger. was clocked going 98 MPH on the Hathaway bridge. Trooper said they were unable to overtake. Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they located the vehicle near 231 and attempted to stop it. FHP reports the...
Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man convicted of murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Andre Bivins Monday after Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder in June. Bivins also received a 15-year sentence for attempted robbery. Bivins was part of a group of five people who […]
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
Search warrant in corruption case is sealed after firestorm
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A controversial search warrant affidavit in an ongoing corruption case involving local elected officials is no longer available on the federal court’s website. It has been sealed again. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini as examined corruption following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors […]
WJHG-TV
Overnight homicide in Callaway leads to one man’s arrest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/15/22 6:00 P.M. New details are emerging in the investigation into a homicide that took place in Callaway early Sunday morning. Bay County Sheriff officials said they received a call to do a welfare check on a woman at an apartment on Chipewa Street around 2 A.M. Officials said it was called in that Dikajah Teague said he had killed a woman inside. When investigators showed up to the apartment, a 59-year-old woman was found dead with evidence of foul play. Investigators said the evidence directed them back to Teague, who is the woman’s son. They said Teague had asked for a ride out of town, but was found within a mile of the scene before being taken into custody.
Comments / 1