ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor

The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11, but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
SANIBEL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Patrol Boat#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Uscgsoutheast#Satur
10NEWS

31-year-old man dead in Lehigh Acres crash, troopers say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 31-year-old man on a motorcycle died when he was struck by a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The driver in the pickup truck was heading east on East 2nd Street while the motorcyclist was driving west on the other side of the street, troopers say.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect

Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
wengradio.com

CCSO Warns Of Two Scams

It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda 10-acre parcel sells for $1.5 million

Lane Valente Industries Inc. purchased a 10-acre parcel in Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park in Punta Gorda for $1,539,846. John Wilson from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represente the buyer and seller.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy