Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Why the Coast Guard suspended search for Dr. Chaundre Cross
The Coast Guard made the difficult decision to suspend the search of a well-known Naples oncologist Dr. after until they get new information.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor
The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11, but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
Coast Guard ends search for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
WINKNEWS.com
Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore
The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
WINKNEWS.com
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
10NEWS
31-year-old man dead in Lehigh Acres crash, troopers say
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 31-year-old man on a motorcycle died when he was struck by a pickup truck in Lehigh Acres, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The driver in the pickup truck was heading east on East 2nd Street while the motorcyclist was driving west on the other side of the street, troopers say.
WINKNEWS.com
Faucets left on drenching Cape Coral home in water by suspect
Someone flooded a home in Cape Coral by breaking in and leaving the water on causing thousands of dollars in damages. Thursday morning neighbors saw the front door wide-open with water gushing out of the brand new home. “It makes me mad that people destroy other peoples lives,” said Linda...
Twin sisters from Massachusetts help save unresponsive woman during flight to Florida
WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts -- one a firefighter and paramedic, the other a nurse -- helped save a woman’s life after she became unresponsive during a flight from Boston to southwest Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a paramedic with the Wayland Fire Department, and her sister, Nicole...
WINKNEWS.com
Possible nightlife changes coming to downtown Fort Myers in wake of shooting
People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
WINKNEWS.com
How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas
A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
10NEWS
New study shows red tide can make certain people sicker than others
SARASOTA, Fla. — A new study is giving more insight into just how bad red tide can affect your health, especially if you have asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome or are prone to migraines. Researchers at the Roskamp Institute say they found people in the southwest Florida region have been...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
One person shot in downtown Fort Myers parking lot
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot. It happened at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot at 2201 Second Street.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
wengradio.com
CCSO Warns Of Two Scams
It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda 10-acre parcel sells for $1.5 million
Lane Valente Industries Inc. purchased a 10-acre parcel in Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park in Punta Gorda for $1,539,846. John Wilson from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represente the buyer and seller.
Naples well water sample tests positive for E. coli
City water officials announced Friday that one of its routine raw water samples tested positive for E. coli bacteria. The well was pulled offline Thursday as per protocol.
