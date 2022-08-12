15 Neighbors Who Deserve The "Neighbor Of The Year" Award Just For Making People Laugh Like Hell
1. This neighbor, who took to creating hysterical comics to express his dissatisfaction with his neighbor's dog's barking:
A letter my neighbor left in his other neighbor's mailbox due to his barking dog problems. from funny
2. This neighbor, who posted this hilarious message in the neighborhood chat:
My neighborhood’s NextDoor is something else. from funny
3. This neighbor, who created this clever sign to inform his neighbors that he was in the middle of a lawn redo:
My husband is in the process of redoing our lawn. He recently began killing off all our grass. I didn’t want our neighbors to think we were neglectful homeowners, so I made a sign… from funny
4. This neighbor, who was asked to check on his neighbor's cat, and he went a little overboard:
I’m on vacation for a week and asked my neighbor to go check on our cat. He checked on more than that. from funny
5. This neighbor, who got hilariously crafty when the situation called for it:
One of my neighbors planters broke recently in a storm, This is the replacement I guess... from funny
6. This neighbor, who played a cold, cold practical joke on their neighbor:
Told my neighbor I don't like snowmen and walked out to this at 5am for work from funny
7. This neighbor, who put their spouse's belongings on their front lawn like this:
So I found out why my neighbors are selling their house. from funny
8. This neighbor, whose Halloween decoration accidentally fell over and created this hysterically ominous scene:
So my neighbor’s Halloween decoration fell over… from funny
9. And this neighbor, who sneakily left a message for his neighbor's kids on their chalkboard:
I built a chalkboard for my girls to write me notes. My neighbor came over to borrow something yesterday and I just read it now from funny
10. This neighbor, who tried a hilariously clever way to get someone to take his yard waste:
A creative endeavor from my neighbor to get someone to take his yard waste from funny
11. These neighbors, who are hilarious masters of repurposing Halloween decorations:
My neighbors use of their Halloween decorations during Summer from funny
12. This neighbor, who enlisted the lyrical help of Mystikal to get his point across:
Everyone runs into our garden window so I made this sign. My wife says no one will get it. from funny
13. This neighbor, who got a little cheeky with their gardening:
My next door neighbor has new garden decorations.. should I be worried? from funny
14. This neighbor, who tried their hardest to keep a woodpecker from destroying their house...over and over:
Been watching my neighbors war with a woodpecker for the past year. from funny
15. And lastly, this neighbor, who — even in the neighboring home's final hour — couldn't resist a hysterical joke:
Demolishing the house next door couldn’t resist. from funny
