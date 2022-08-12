ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

15 Neighbors Who Deserve The "Neighbor Of The Year" Award Just For Making People Laugh Like Hell

By Asia McLain
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfS7d_0hEsc1Hu00

1. This neighbor, who took to creating hysterical comics to express his dissatisfaction with his neighbor's dog's barking:

A letter my neighbor left in his other neighbor's mailbox due to his barking dog problems. from funny

2. This neighbor, who posted this hilarious message in the neighborhood chat:

My neighborhood’s NextDoor is something else. from funny

3. This neighbor, who created this clever sign to inform his neighbors that he was in the middle of a lawn redo:

My husband is in the process of redoing our lawn. He recently began killing off all our grass. I didn’t want our neighbors to think we were neglectful homeowners, so I made a sign… from funny
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X68qD_0hEsc1Hu00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

4. This neighbor, who was asked to check on his neighbor's cat, and he went a little overboard:

I’m on vacation for a week and asked my neighbor to go check on our cat. He checked on more than that. from funny

5. This neighbor, who got hilariously crafty when the situation called for it:

One of my neighbors planters broke recently in a storm, This is the replacement I guess... from funny
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEEHu_0hEsc1Hu00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

6. This neighbor, who played a cold, cold practical joke on their neighbor:

Told my neighbor I don't like snowmen and walked out to this at 5am for work from funny

7. This neighbor, who put their spouse's belongings on their front lawn like this:

So I found out why my neighbors are selling their house. from funny

8. This neighbor, whose Halloween decoration accidentally fell over and created this hysterically ominous scene:

So my neighbor’s Halloween decoration fell over… from funny

9. And this neighbor, who sneakily left a message for his neighbor's kids on their chalkboard:

I built a chalkboard for my girls to write me notes. My neighbor came over to borrow something yesterday and I just read it now from funny

10. This neighbor, who tried a hilariously clever way to get someone to take his yard waste:

A creative endeavor from my neighbor to get someone to take his yard waste from funny

11. These neighbors, who are hilarious masters of repurposing Halloween decorations:

My neighbors use of their Halloween decorations during Summer from funny

12. This neighbor, who enlisted the lyrical help of Mystikal to get his point across:

Everyone runs into our garden window so I made this sign. My wife says no one will get it. from funny

13. This neighbor, who got a little cheeky with their gardening:

My next door neighbor has new garden decorations.. should I be worried? from funny

14. This neighbor, who tried their hardest to keep a woodpecker from destroying their house...over and over:

Been watching my neighbors war with a woodpecker for the past year. from funny

15. And lastly, this neighbor, who — even in the neighboring home's final hour — couldn't resist a hysterical joke:

Demolishing the house next door couldn’t resist. from funny
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS9x2_0hEsc1Hu00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Nextdoor
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy