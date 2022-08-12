Read full article on original website
Noem releases social study standards burnishing U.S. history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has released a revised proposal for social studies standards in public schools. They would present a mostly shining vision of America’s history after an initial draft of the standards came under heavy criticism last year from both conservatives and Native American educators. The Republican governor claims the new standards are free from “political agendas” and contain an increased focus on Native American history. The new standards emphasize the qualities of America’s founders. Noem selected the 15-member workgroup that crafted the proposal.
Informant defends role during Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
Defense attorneys have grilled an FBI informant in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor. They questioned Dan Chappel’s motivation to get inside a band of anti-government extremists and the key steps he took to gather evidence. Chappel was cross-examined for hours as lawyers pressed their theme that any 2020 scheme against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was driven by agents and operatives. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial for the second time on conspiracy charges. A federal jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in April but acquitted two other men. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, and Fox is from western Michigan.
Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon workers in upstate New York filed a petition for a union election on Tuesday, launching a major labor fight against the company. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board says the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany. To qualify for a union election, the NLRB requires signatures from 30% of eligible voters. The agency now has to verify if the workers are qualified to seek an election. The Amazon Labor Union is backing the organizing effort. Earlier this year, it notched a historic win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, but also took a loss at another nearby location weeks later.
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska’s 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters got their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which...
Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s chief justice has fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to find public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon’s unique public defender system has come under such strain that it is at the breaking point. Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without legal representation due to a shortage of public defenders filed a lawsuit in May that alleges the state is violating their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial.
Correction: Colorado-Bear Break-In-Killed story
DENVER (AP) — In a story published August 15, 2022, about a Colorado man who fatally shot a bear that had entered his home, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. She is Rachael Gonzales, not Rachel Gonzalez.
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones falsely claimed the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather than continue the case in Connecticut state court. However, Monday’s ruling essentially allows the plaintiffs to continue the defamation lawsuit against just Jones as an individual, without a company owned by Jones and a defendant in the Connecticut case.
$100K reward offered in slaying of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, on Monday the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. Authorities say they’re trying to learn why Byrd stopped there. The sheriff’s office says there’s still an active investigation that now includes the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said Monday that the metal part struck a slab of granite 6 to 8 feet from a security worker who was returning to the building. No one was hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned on Monday. Clancy says the FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large commercial jet.
More storms forecast for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service forecasts more thunderstorms for much of West Virginia, including areas that flooded Monday. Storms were expected to develop Tuesday and Wednesday, but a flood watch was no longer in effect. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in two southern counties where people had to be rescued by water as the floods damaged more than 100 homes, bridges and roads. Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier told WCHS radio that a lot of homes got water in their first floors and basements and that she saw cars floating down a creek.
Kaufman along with Sam & Randall Cunningham part of inaugural California HS Football Hall of Fame Class
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Just before the 2022 high school football season kicks off the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation gives us a blast from the past as they announced the inaugural class for the California High School Football Hall of Fame. Three local players are part of the initial class...
