ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Paraguay vice president to quit after US alleges corruption

By DANIEL POLITI
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdtWw_0hEsaCqE00
Paraguay Corruption FILE - Paraguay's Vice President Hugo Velazquez smiles during "Te Deum" at the Cathedral in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug. 15, 2018. Velazquez has been included on a U.S. list of politicians considered to be corrupt, according to U.S. ambassador to Paraguay Marc Osfield during a press conference in Asuncion on Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Marta Escurra, File) (Marta Escurra)

BUENOS AIRES — (AP) — Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said Friday he will resign next week shortly after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official.

The inclusion of Velázquez on the corruption list, announced by U.S. Ambassador to Paraguay Marc Ostfield Friday morning, rocked Paraguay’s political world not only due to Moreno’s role in President Mario Abdo Benítez’s administration but also because he is seen as a leading contender to become a presidential candidate for the Colorado Party in next year’s elections.

Minutes after Ostfield spoke at a news conference at the U.S. embassy in the Paraguayan capital of Asunción, Velázquez expressed his innocence but said he would drop his presidential candidacy and would present his resignation to Congress next week so he could defend himself against the allegations.

“It really hit me like a bucket of cold water,” Velázquez said during an interview with a local radio station. “I don't know what he's referring to because he didn't give too many details.”

Juan Carlos Duarte, a former prosecutor who is a close personal and business associate of Moreno, was also included in the corruption list, Ostfield said.

Ostfield said Secretary of State Antony Blinken “received credible information” that showed how “at the request of Vice President Velázquez, Duarte, his close personal and professional partner, offered a bribe of more than $1 million to a public official.”

This offering of a bribe was “consistent with an apparent pattern of corrupt activity” and in this case it was carried out to “obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president and his financial interests,” Ostfield said.

As a result of the designations, Velázquez, Duarte and their immediate family members will no longer be allowed to enter the United States.

Velázquez said he is “completely and totally” in the dark about the allegations detailed by Ostfield.

Paraguay’s vice president said he would resign because he wants to “go out like a common citizen to defend what I think is an injustice."

President Mario Abdo Benítez said the U.S. allegations “surprised us all” but congratulated Velázquez for his quick decision to drop out of the presidential race and announce he would be stepping down as vice president.

“I congratulate him for his mature attitude in prioritizing the interests and the construction of credibility of our nation in announcing to the Paraguayan people that he will resign as a candidate and as vice president,” Abdo said.

In addition to his close relationship with Velázquez, Duarte is also legal counsel for the entity that runs the bi-national Yacyretá Dam that is jointly owned by Paraguay and Argentina.

“Duarte’s act of corruption abused and exploited his powerful and privileged public position within the Yacyretá Bi-National Entity, risking public confidence in one of Paraguay’s most vital economic assets,” the State Department said.

Duarte has been removed from his post at Yacyretá, Abdo said.

The designation comes mere weeks after a former president of Paraguay, Horacio Manuel Cartes, was also included on a U.S. corruption list for his "involvement in significant corruption." Cartes served as president of Paraguay between August 2013 and August 2018.

Ostfield emphasized that the designation “has nothing to do with politics” and Washington “will continue working closely with President Mario Abdo Benítez and his government in a variety of issues, including the fight against corruption, impunity and against money laundering and terrorism financing.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#The Colorado Party#Paraguayan#State
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
108K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy