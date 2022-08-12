Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up
Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow returns to practice for the first time since appendectomy
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting quarterback Joe Burrow back after missing the last couple of weeks following his appendectomy. Since the surgery, Burrow has been at Bengals’ practices driving around the field in a cart but had yet to return to participating in practices. While Burrow did...
Cincy Jungle
The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 36-23 loss to Cardinals
There are specific things teams attempt to achieve in the preseason—particularly early in the summer. Giving significant snaps to rotational players and others grinding for a job is part-and-parcel of these games, as is prioritizing development over end scores. We saw a little bit of everything—bad and good—from the...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals place Ben Brown on IR
The Cincinnati Bengals today placed offensive lineman Ben Brown on the injured reserve list with a biceps injury, thus ending his 2022 season. Brown, a rookie by way of the Ole Miss Rebels, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder began his career as a starting right guard in 2018, where he played every game and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He started every game there again in 2019 before moving to center for the 2020 season.
Cincy Jungle
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends joined by Isaac Curtis
Another Sunday and another star-studded episode from Bengal Jim, James, Jamie and Tom! Following the likes of appearances from Zac Taylor, members of the 2005 AFC North Champion squad, Chris Evans and the like, the guys welcome in the other 2022 inductee to the Bengals’ Ring of Honor in Isaac Curtis.
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson is the first Bengals player to land on NFL Top 100
One of the biggest reasons the Cincinnati Bengals had an improbable run to the Super Bowl was how they knocked a homerun out of the park with just about every free agent they brought in. One of the biggest of those moves was defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is the...
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Jeff Gunter impresses in debut
With a ton of young talent, the defensive line is the most competitive group in Cincinnati Bengals training camp. On Friday night, Jeff Gunter did not make life any easier for those tasked with determining the final roster in Cincinnati. The team’s seventh-round pick this season, Gunter made some excellent plays for the Bengals defense.
HBCU Legend Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, and Hall of Famers Launch 'NFL Blitz Legends'
Jerry Rice spoke with HBCU Legends about the launch of the remastered NFL Blitz Legends arcade game system.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor shares update on quarterback Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals were more than happy to have their starting quarterback Joe Burrow return to practice for the first time since his appendectomy before training camp. This is a huge step for him being ready to play by Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Zac Taylor also...
Cincy Jungle
The story of how Paul Brown Stadium became Paycor Stadium
Kroger. Fifth Third Bank. Even Jungle Jim’s. But Paycor? Who would’ve thought an HR software company would end up buying the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium?. Okay, that’s it. That’s everyone who saw this coming outside the front office. So how did it all go...
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor plans to sit the majority of starters vs. Giants, and an update on LG battle
The Cincinnati Bengals sat most of their starters in their first preseason game, and it sounds like that’s the plan for this week as well. After sitting just about every starter last Friday vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Zac Taylor says it will be more of the same this Sunday when they face the New York Giants. Taylor made the announcement during Monday’s meeting with the media.
Cincy Jungle
Impressive Cordell Volson gets first-team reps with Jackson Carman sidelined
The Bengals have learned over the past few seasons, especially on the defensive line, that depth matters. This year, it could be a similar tale, and the goal is to have confidence in their backups in case they need to take over. One of the players that Cincinnati should have...
