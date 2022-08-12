ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/15): Moving on up

Joe Burrow, whose Wonderboy season of 2021 put the Bengals in the Super Bowl, took the field for the first time in pads at training camp just as thunder rolled through downtown Cincinnati. With the threat of lightning, head coach Zac Taylor delayed No. 9's return and practice for 15 minutes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow returns to practice for the first time since appendectomy

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting quarterback Joe Burrow back after missing the last couple of weeks following his appendectomy. Since the surgery, Burrow has been at Bengals’ practices driving around the field in a cart but had yet to return to participating in practices. While Burrow did...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The good, the bad and the ugly in Bengals’ 36-23 loss to Cardinals

There are specific things teams attempt to achieve in the preseason—particularly early in the summer. Giving significant snaps to rotational players and others grinding for a job is part-and-parcel of these games, as is prioritizing development over end scores. We saw a little bit of everything—bad and good—from the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals place Ben Brown on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals today placed offensive lineman Ben Brown on the injured reserve list with a biceps injury, thus ending his 2022 season. Brown, a rookie by way of the Ole Miss Rebels, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot-5, 312-pounder began his career as a starting right guard in 2018, where he played every game and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He started every game there again in 2019 before moving to center for the 2020 season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends joined by Isaac Curtis

Another Sunday and another star-studded episode from Bengal Jim, James, Jamie and Tom! Following the likes of appearances from Zac Taylor, members of the 2005 AFC North Champion squad, Chris Evans and the like, the guys welcome in the other 2022 inductee to the Bengals’ Ring of Honor in Isaac Curtis.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Film Room: Jeff Gunter impresses in debut

With a ton of young talent, the defensive line is the most competitive group in Cincinnati Bengals training camp. On Friday night, Jeff Gunter did not make life any easier for those tasked with determining the final roster in Cincinnati. The team’s seventh-round pick this season, Gunter made some excellent plays for the Bengals defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Nfl Network#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Arizona Cardinals
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor shares update on quarterback Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals were more than happy to have their starting quarterback Joe Burrow return to practice for the first time since his appendectomy before training camp. This is a huge step for him being ready to play by Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach Zac Taylor also...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The story of how Paul Brown Stadium became Paycor Stadium

Kroger. Fifth Third Bank. Even Jungle Jim’s. But Paycor? Who would’ve thought an HR software company would end up buying the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium?. Okay, that’s it. That’s everyone who saw this coming outside the front office. So how did it all go...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Zac Taylor plans to sit the majority of starters vs. Giants, and an update on LG battle

The Cincinnati Bengals sat most of their starters in their first preseason game, and it sounds like that’s the plan for this week as well. After sitting just about every starter last Friday vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Zac Taylor says it will be more of the same this Sunday when they face the New York Giants. Taylor made the announcement during Monday’s meeting with the media.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy