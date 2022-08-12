WWE SmackDown Preview (8/12): Intercontinental Championship Match, Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Continues

Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Reveals Reason Why Triple H Defeated Sting At WWE WrestleMania
What killed the dinosaurs? When will Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" get made? Why did Triple H defeat Sting at WrestleMania 31? These questions are/were three of life's greatest unsolved mysteries, until today, when Road Dogg provided some inside information regarding the WrestleMania 31 match. In an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss last night's A&E biography on D-Generation X, Road Dogg was asked just what the thought process was regarding the booking of the Sting vs. Triple H match, including the finish and the inclusion of D-X and the nWo.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Pitches Gimmick For MJF That Could Make Him Millions In AEW
AEW star MJF has been swimming in controversy since Double or Nothing weekend back in late May and the episode of "AEW Dynamite" that followed, in which he cut a pipebomb-like promo that ended with him begging Tony Khan to fire him. While the tone of that promo was more fiery anger than whining petulance, and MJF hasn't been seen since, his AEW co-worker, Jake Roberts, believes MJF could make some money by playing character who comes to the ring and throws a fit.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Pulled From WWE Live Events Due To Injury
2022 has been rather unkind to pro wrestlers, putting the best of the best on the shelf for extended periods due to injuries. And just when you thought the injury bug was preparing to recede, it has threatened to raise its ugly head (or in this case, its back) yet again. According to multiple reports, Drew McIntyre is working through a lower back injury, which is why he was pulled from WWE's live events at Atlantic City, NJ, and Salisbury, MD, over the weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Reacts To Ronda Rousey Imitating Her On WWE SmackDown
This past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Ronda Rousey dumped a bag full of cash in the ring in response to being fined, a move that immediately took WWE fans down memory lane to a similar moment involving Becky Lynch from a few years ago. In the lead-up to her match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, Lynch would respond to a vicious backstage attack from the MMA fighter-turned-wrestler by emptying a bag full of cash in the ring, saying that she was paying a preemptive fine for what she had planned to do to Baszler.
wrestlinginc.com
Damian Priest Says Rhea Ripley Did Recent Move To Make Her 'Creep Fanbase' Go Insane
Throughout the summer of 2022, The Judgement Day – Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley — have found themselves locked in a feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It began when the trio attempted to recruit Dominik to their ranks, but their efforts quickly proved unsuccessful. In response to the junior Mysterio's defiance, The Judgement Day has elected to terrorize him and his father at every turn. One such attack, which involved Ripley choking Dominik out with her legs on "Raw," gained a high level of online attention, especially after she made an eyebrow-raising Twitter post about it.
wrestlinginc.com
Glenn Jacobs Gives Big Update On His WWE In-Ring Future
After over 25 years in the business, Glenn Jacobs, known as Kane on WWE TV, has seemingly transitioned out of professional wrestling for the most part, focusing on his job as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. "I don't want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don't know if I could get back up at this point," former WWE Champion Jacobs said while appearing on "The Right View with Lara Trump." "I announced the attendance for [SummerSlam 2022] and it's awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it."
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Talked Monday Night War Star Out Of Doing Playboy
During the '90s and early 2000s, a number of former WWE female talent appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine during their tenures with the company. That list includes Sable (three times), Torrie Wilson (twice), Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, the late Chyna (twice), the late Ashley Massaro, and Candice Michelle. That list could have been expanded to feature another Monday Night War era star, but former WCW boss Eric Bischoff revealed that he managed to talk the individual in question out of posing for the famous brand.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Comments On Dakota Kai's WWE Return And Possibly Reforming Their NXT Tag Team
WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez appeared at the WrestleMania 39 launch party at Sofi Stadium, where Denise Salcedo interviewed the former NXT Women's Champion. During the interview, Rodriquez spoke about how she was "excited" about having Dakota Kai back in WWE and would like to reunite with her sometime down the road. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30, after being away from WWE since April. Since her return, Kai has been teaming with Iyo Sky in the current Women's Tag Team Tournament. Kai and Sky were the first teams to advance after defeating Dana Brooke and Tamina.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (8/15): First-Time Clash For United States Championship
Tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the nation's capital, Washington, DC, and a first time clash between two veterans of the locker room will take place at the Capital One Arena. Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles, the first...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley And Nick Gage Agree To Huge Stipulation Match
Game Changer Wrestling wrapped up their Homecoming weekend last night in Atlantic City with a ceremony that saw Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renew their vows. However, in typical pro wrestling wedding fashion, things didn't go exactly as planned for the happy couple, as Nick Gage interrupted proceedings and dished out some violence. Gage brought Cardona a gift, which ultimately turned out to be a pizza cutter that he repeatedly used on the former GCW World Champion's forehead. While Gage was seemingly having a great time ruining Cardona and Green's big night, the day prior, things had gotten a little more serious for the member of the M.D.K Gang.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins On How Becoming A Dad Led To Him Changing His In-Ring Style
Since arriving on the WWE main roster in 2012, Seth Rollins has taken part in memorable matches of a wide variety. From his king-slaying WrestleMania 33 clash with Triple H to his Hell in a Cell 2022 encounter against an injured yet determined Cody Rhodes, he's consistently brought his A-game no matter his place on the card. In doing so, Rollins has worked a fast-paced, exciting in-ring style that has made him a highlight of WWE programming. Still, as impressive as it is, it's undeniable that it brings with it a lot of risk and wear and tear on the human body.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Current AEW Star Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE
Claudio Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in June, making a surprise appearance at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, then ultimately aligning with the Blackpool Combat Club that consists of reigning Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal. A few weeks later, Castagnoli went on to capture the Ring of Honor World Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. While Castagnoli is seemingly having a successful run so far, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the Swiss superstar would love to be elsewhere.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Talks About Shane McMahon Potentially Returning To WWE
Here comes the money? According to Road Dogg, probably not. When the topic of a possible Shane McMahon return to WWE was broached on this week's "You Oughta Know" podcast, Dogg had a simple answer, "I don't think so." Without explicit knowledge of what happened to cause Shane's exit from the company, Dogg said "it seemed that something went down that was not cool," noting that it was likely "the final straw."
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Teases Major Change To Her Look
Is Liv Morgan the latest pro wrestler to trade in her blonde look?. The "SmackDown" Women's Champion teased doing exactly that via social media Sunday, posting a photoshopped photo on Twitter of herself sporting brunette hair to go with several eyes emojis. Shortly thereafter, Morgan would write "Stay tuned" while responding to Fiona Nova, the host of" G4TV" and an avid WWE fan, who voiced her approval of the drastic change.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (08/15) - United States Championship Match, Riddle Gives Exclusive Interview
This is Wrestling INC.'s official results for "WWE Raw" on August 15, 2022!. A historic United States Championship match will take place on the show tonight as current title holder Bobby Lashley will be defending against AJ Styles in their first-ever singles match. The two men have both been having their separate issues with the duo of The Miz and Ciampa over the last few weeks. Ciampa also beat Styles two weeks ago in a mini tournament to earn a shot at the title last week.
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Recalls Advice She Was Given By Bianca Belair At Her WWE Tryout
WWE "NXT" Superstar Roxanne Perez made her debut on the April 15, 2022 episode of "NXT Level Up." Since her WWE debut, she won the inaugural 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles with Cora Jade until Jade turned on her on the 7/12 episode of "NXT 2.0."
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW G1 Climax 32- Night 17 Results (8/14) KENTA Crushes Tanahashi's Dreams
TMDK (Jonah & Bad Dude Tito) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare) Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & El Phantasmo) CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano) vs. Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer,...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Still Has AEW Star's Hair From Infamous WWE Match
As one of the most famous luchadors of all time, Rey Mysterio is a performer that likes to stick to the traditions of lucha libre. That includes some of the more unique traditions, including keeping CM Punk's hair in a bag. The WWE star, who shaved Punk's head back in 2010, revealed during an interview with Inside the Ropes that he still has Punk's hair.
