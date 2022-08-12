Jon Moxley has been rather busy these days, as the current AEW Interim World Champion recently defended the Title against Chris Jericho in a bloody battle on Dynamite and will do so again very soon now that CM Punk is back from injury. Moxley's work wasn't over though, as he is also the GCW World Champion, and tonight he defended the Title against Effy at GCW's Homecoming pay-per-view. Moxley would defeat Effy to retain his Championship, but he got his next challenger right away, as Nick Gage would return and get in Moxley's face, and now the two will have a rematch with a very intriguing stipulation.

