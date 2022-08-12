Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Has Not Missed Released WWE Star
Recently on Booker T's podcast, "The Hall Of Fame," the five-time former WCW World Champion took the opportunity to talk about former WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. "You know, I haven't missed Braun Strowman," Booker T said with a laugh. He continued on saying, "Out of sight, out of mind. If you're gone from TV for more than a significant amount of time, people forget you just like that." Strowman, whose release in 2021 was met with surprise, had just been Universal Champion the year prior. Right before his release, Strowman was involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and then-WWE Champion, The Almighty Bobby Lashley.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Planned To Ruin Current Champion Before Regime Change
What a difference a month makes. There have been a lot of changes taking place in WWE over the last several weeks and those changes have had quite the impact on the company. The new regime in charge of the company has caused everything else to be shaken up as well and now we have an idea of just how different things might have been for one wrestler had the old guard stuck around.
Yardbarker
Goldberg On Choosing His Ring Name: I’m Proud Of My Jewish Heritage And The Decision I Made
Bill Goldberg embraced using his surname as his ring name because he wanted to give fans a Jewish sports figure they could be proud of. During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Goldberg spoke about how he ended up using his real name as his professional name. Originally called “Bill Gold”, Goldberg also pitched calling himself “The Hybrid” in WCW. Jericho pointed out that ‘Goldberg’ is such a monumental and powerful name in wrestling now, but it wasn’t always the case.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Recalls How Vince McMahon Was Not 'Warm And Fuzzy' During His Stressful First WWE Year
Since returning to WWE and pro wrestling in 2016, Goldberg has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts, winning the WWE Universal Championship twice and taking on top stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. It's a stark contrast from his first run in WWE back in 2003-2004, which, in the words of Donald Sutherland from "JFK," was not so good.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Signs Eddie Guerrero Had Health Issues Prior to His Death
On the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show on AddFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle reflected on Eddie Guerrero’s health issues prior to his passing in 2005. On a SmackDown episode, Angle and Guerrero competed in a lumberjack match that resulted in a no contest. Angle said:. “That’s when I...
411mania.com
John Cena Says His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Would be a Statue of Just Vince McMahon
– During a recent Q&A session at the Wales Comic-Con this month, WWE Superstar John Cena was asked who he would put on his own personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. According to Cena, he would make it a one-person statue of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. John...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on His Optimism for WWE, Why He Stopped Having Hope for AEW
– While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Triple H taking charge as the head of creative for WWE, along with his current thoughts on AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bischoff on if he could ever see himself returning to...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.14.22: Bianca Belair Defends Raw Women’s Title, More
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey tonight featuring Bianca Belair and more. You can check out the full results below, per PWInsider:. * WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley def. The Miz and Theory. * Veer def. R-Truth. * Shayna Baszler & Ronda...
411mania.com
Mid-South Wrestling (6.22.1985) Review
ZAMBUIE EXPRESS (with Skandar Akbar) vs. PVT. TERRY DANIELS. -Express is Kareem Muhammad, a/k/a Commando Ray, a/k/a Ray Candy, dressed in the Destitute Indy Wrestler Special: camouflage shirt and slept-in sweatpants. Express fat-guys Daniels around as Joel slips up and calls him “Ray Candy” before catching himself. Diving headbutt by Express gets the win.
411mania.com
Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry discussed some of his more bizarre storylines during the Attitude Era of WWE. Henry said on on the writers of his weirder WWE storylines during the Attitude Era (via WrestlingInc.com), “The writers were responsible for all this.”
ComicBook
AEW's Jon Moxley Retains GCW World Title, Nick Gage Puts Career on the Line for Title Rematch
Jon Moxley has been rather busy these days, as the current AEW Interim World Champion recently defended the Title against Chris Jericho in a bloody battle on Dynamite and will do so again very soon now that CM Punk is back from injury. Moxley's work wasn't over though, as he is also the GCW World Champion, and tonight he defended the Title against Effy at GCW's Homecoming pay-per-view. Moxley would defeat Effy to retain his Championship, but he got his next challenger right away, as Nick Gage would return and get in Moxley's face, and now the two will have a rematch with a very intriguing stipulation.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena's Pro Wrestling Mt. Rushmore Would Just Be Controversial WWE Figure
Recently, 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and Hollywood star John Cena made a special appearance at Comic Con Wales. The star of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" took part in a Q&A session with a crowd. One of the more interesting questions came from an attendee who inquired about who Cena would place on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.
