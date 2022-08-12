Read full article on original website
California appeals court rejects COVID-19 fines for church
SAN J0SE, Calif. (AP) — A California appeals court says a church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding large religious services won’t have to pay about $200,000 in fines. The 6th District Court of Appeals on Monday reversed the fines and contempt-of-court findings against Calvary Chapel San Jose for holding the gatherings in 2020 and 2021 at the peak of the pandemic. The court cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that said the size limits on indoor worship services violated freedom of religion. However, the county of San Jose says the ruling doesn’t cover other COVID-19 rules violations, such as mask-wearing, and it will continue to seek some $2.3 million in penalties over those regulations.
Arizona’s border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. A correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday of the containers on their side near the western border community of Yuma. No witnesses came forward to say what happened Sunday night. Contractors told the correspondent they thought monsoon winds toppled the containers. A Ducey spokesman doubted that and suggested someone opposed to the wall was responsible.
‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
Amazon workers in upstate New York file for union election
NEW YORK (AP) — Backed by the grassroots labor group that secured the first-ever union victory of an Amazon warehouse in the U.S., workers of another warehouse filed a petition on Tuesday for an election in upstate New York in the hopes of a similar outcome. A spokesperson for...
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
New York judge sides with Cuomo in dispute over book deal
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ruled in favor of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and against a state ethics commission that wanted him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics initially approved Cuomo’s request to write a book in 2020, but later withdrew the approval. It alleged Cuomo violated ethics guidelines by abusing his position for personal benefit. Cuomo sued, saying the commission was biased against him and violated his due process rights. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul disbanded the commission this year. It isn’t clear whether the new commission will continue trying to claw back Cuomo’s book money.
Utah boy injured in dorm fall at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah is in critical condition with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off a bunk bed at the dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team. Oliverson posted on Facebook that doctors told him his son had punctured an artery which caused bleeding on the brain and needed a piece of skull removed. His uncle tells The Associated Press that Easton is using a breathing tube.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
Tracking a hot end to the weekend, heavy rain early this week
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. TOMORROW: Cool to start the day with lows in the lower 60s. Northerly winds keep highs sub-seasonal in the mid to low 80s. EXTENDED: High pressure continues to hold strong to our southwest,...
Tracking sub-seasonal temperatures and heavy rain early this week
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy and cooler in the mid-80s. UV index up to 7 - sunburn possible in as little as 30 minutes. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with light showers possible north of I-70 near sundown. Heavy rain arrives after midnight, becoming most widespread during the Tuesday morning commute.
