Annual Filipino cultural festival arrives at SF’s Yerba Buena Gardens this weekend

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Litquake announces full return to in-person events for October 2022
Litquake, San Francisco’s literary festival, returns this year with two weeks of events across the city. The festival will begin with an opening party at The Dairy, a large events space in the Sports Basement Store in the Presidio, on Oct. 6 and conclude on Oct. 22 with the highly anticipated annual Lit Crawl, where authors and fans gather at bars, bookstores, barbershops and laundromats in the Mission District.
CBS News
Pistahan Parade and Festival in S.F. celebrates Filipino culture
The Pistahan parade returned to San Francisco on Saturday, beginning at Civic Center and proceeding down Market Street. It's the start of a weekend-long celebration for the Filipino community. Shawn Chitnis reports. (8-13-22)
Historic warehouse will sell, upending its artist community
For decades, the Heinzer Warehouse was one of the best-kept secrets among Mission artists. Since at least the early 2000s, dozens of creatives and entrepreneurs had found refuge and cheap, rundown studio space there to execute their craft. But then came the missive that upended the almost covert operation: The building was going up for sale.
nomadlawyer.org
7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California
San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
sftravel.com
Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf
Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
Eater
How These Iconic Restaurants Are Keeping a Lost San Francisco Tradition Alive
It’s a familiar tale for those who’ve lived in San Francisco long enough when the end of one city tradition must make way for a new one. And with the reopening of the Sir Francis Drake Hotel as the Beacon Grand this spring, the 80-year-old tradition of the Beefeaters has come to an end. But for Eddie Strickland, who wore the red uniform at the Union Square hotel for nearly 20 years, the tradition lives on in a new way: Strickland is hanging his flower-rimmed hats in four San Francisco dining institutions, as symbols of days now gone.
SFist
It's Been Four Years Since Salesforce Park and the Transit Center Opened — and Then Closed and Opened Again
Four years ago this past Friday, on August 12, 2018, we saw the long-anticipated grand opening of one of San Francisco's grandest infrastructure projects in decades. Since then there was an abrupt closure due to structural concerns, a reopening, and we've had a lengthy pandemic that has kept the area surrounding Salesforce Transit Center pretty sleepy. But the building and its rooftop park remain shining examples of innovative urban development and canaries in the coal mine of a slowly reviving downtown, waiting for you to return.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Francisco 2022
Ever since the 1960s, San Francisco has been a vibrant melting pot of free thinkers, bohemians, and anything a little unconventional. The Californian city has been at the forefront of many progressive movements from the beat generation to the revolutionary gay-rights crusade. With its reputation for being alternative and funky,...
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
SF's Stern Grove Fest ends with epic set from Grateful Dead founding member
"I'm still the luckiest man alive," said Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh.
sjpl.org
Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens
Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
kalw.org
Ivy Hill is turning the Old Parkway into the neighborhood weed shop
The Parkway Theater opened on the East Side of Lake Merritt in 1925, at the same time as other landmark theaters in Oakland. “This was sort of like a lower-end art deco theater, not as grand as say the Paramount or the Grand Lake, they were all built by the same architecture group in the early 1920s,” says Hilary O’Brien, the manager of Ivy Hill Cannabis, located where the Parkway Theater once operated. “This was more like the working man's theater.”
‘The smile farm’: Sunnyvale animal sanctuary brings joy to children and adults alike
If you like visiting animals, consider spending an hour at Animal Assisted Happiness in Sunnyvale. It’s an animal sanctuary designed with a touch of whimsy, with fun and smiles in mind. The 2.5 acre site defies easy categorization: It’s not exactly a zoo, although animals are usually found in...
An event cut out for true concert enthusiasts: Musical Saw Festival coming to Felton Sunday
Aficionados of the theremin and the apprehension engine, or anyone who appreciates offbeat music, might well take an interest in the Musical Saw Festival coming up in Felton this Sunday, Aug. 14. In case you’ve never heard of it, the musical saw is exactly what it sounds like: a saw...
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs
Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
NBC Bay Area
Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From
As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
