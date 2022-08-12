ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donations to teacher wish lists help support students

By Morgan Doyle
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
It’s that time of year when teachers are back in their classrooms, getting everything ready for the first day of school. As they begin organizing and putting out supplies, there’s a convenient way for community members to show their support.

Many area teachers are posting their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists on social media, where people can find out what’s still needed and donate an item in just a couple of clicks. North Andrew Elementary School counselor Michelle Proffer said she’s already received some donations in the mail this year.

