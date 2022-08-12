Read full article on original website
Decision on whether to charge MSP trooper caught on video punching Saginaw man still in limbo
SAGINAW, MI — Months after a Michigan State Police trooper was recorded repeatedly punching a Saginaw man in his face during a traffic stop-turned-arrest, it remains unclear if the trooper will face criminal charges. While the trooper remains on suspension, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office tasked with deciding whether...
WNEM
Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
abc12.com
Flint police report 40% drop in homicides so far this year
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Flint police continue to lower crime across the city reporting homicides are down 40 percent from this time last year. The improvement comes as the city makes changes to patrolling schedules and additions to different areas of Flint. “We've emphasized on targeting those individuals that...
abc12.com
Birthday spanking by custodian in Saginaw Township school prompts lawsuit
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - It is a ritual of sorts, a birthday spanking. Its usually a child having a birthday and they get spanked on their bottom. But a birthday spanking inside a school restroom is at the center of a lawsuit against a mid-Michigan school district. The family of...
Saginaw man accused of barging into apartment, shooting sleeping man in his face pleads as charged
SAGINAW, MI — With his trial a week away, a Saginaw man accused of barging into an apartment and shooting a sleeping man in his face opted to accept a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. As a result, he is facing at least 25 years in prison.
abc12.com
16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Michigan man allegedly charges police with chainsaw, gets stunned with Tasers
BAY CITY, MI — Just a few months after getting a probationary sentence, a Bay County man is facing more criminal charges after allegedly charging police with a chainsaw. His sprint with the deadly device was cut short when police stunned him with their Tasers. About 1 a.m. on...
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Michigan Woman Intentionally Crashes Car Into Church Classroom
The church had to close until further notice.
WNEM
Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
WNEM
Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
abc12.com
Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer post on social media
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a post circulating widely on social media about a serial killer in Mid-Michigan is totally fake. Genesee County sheriff debunks fake serial killer social media post. The fake post on a Grand Blanc resale page is causing residents to panic. The post included a...
wsgw.com
Woman Crashes Into Church in Tuscola County
(source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department) Police in Tuscola County are investigating a vehicle crash into a church. Police say a 56-year-old Millington woman intentionally drove a 2007 Dodge Charger into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 4941 Center Street in Millington around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, August 14. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a classroom. Police say no one was injured in the crash, though the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and other evaluations.
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
wsgw.com
Accused Judge Relieved of In-Person Duties
A judge accused of sexual misconduct has been relieved of in person duties until his resignation goes into effect in November. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused by former MSU law student and intern Grace Ketzner of inappropriate comments and actions while she worked for Farah, who filed a formal complaint with the university last September, as well as the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission. An investigation found Farah violated Title IX policies regarding harassment. Last Friday, the court removed Farah from his in person docket after consulting with the State Court Administrative Office.
abc12.com
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
Victim in Flint Family Dollar murder case had gun at time of shooting, records show
FLINT, MI – A Family Dollar security guard shot and killed in May 2020 had a gun at the time of the shooting, according to a motion filed by the defense attorney representing one of four people charged in connection with the man’s death. But the details of...
nbc25news.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
abc12.com
Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
