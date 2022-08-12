ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Teen charged in Flint officer’s death pleads guilty

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen who has been charged for causing the death of a Flint police officer pleaded guilty. On Tuesday, the teen pleaded guilty to one count of reckless driving causing death. His manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea. The teen, who TV5 is...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint police report 40% drop in homicides so far this year

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Flint police continue to lower crime across the city reporting homicides are down 40 percent from this time last year. The improvement comes as the city makes changes to patrolling schedules and additions to different areas of Flint. “We've emphasized on targeting those individuals that...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race War#County Judge#Street Gang#Firearms
abc12.com

16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February. The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Assault charge dropped against former Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The assault charge against a former Flint police officer has been dropped. Javion Miller was accused of assaulting his domestic partner and was arrested in June. According to the Flint City Attorney, the victim was not appearing in court despite being subpoenaed by the city of...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police seek help identifying alleged rent thieves

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two alleged thieves. Police say the two suspects allegedly stole rent money from deposit boxes at a Saginaw area apartment complex on Friday, Aug. 5. The same issue has been happening in multiple counties...
wsgw.com

Woman Crashes Into Church in Tuscola County

(source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Department) Police in Tuscola County are investigating a vehicle crash into a church. Police say a 56-year-old Millington woman intentionally drove a 2007 Dodge Charger into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 4941 Center Street in Millington around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, August 14. The vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a classroom. Police say no one was injured in the crash, though the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and other evaluations.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Accused Judge Relieved of In-Person Duties

A judge accused of sexual misconduct has been relieved of in person duties until his resignation goes into effect in November. Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah is accused by former MSU law student and intern Grace Ketzner of inappropriate comments and actions while she worked for Farah, who filed a formal complaint with the university last September, as well as the state’s Judicial Tenure Commission. An investigation found Farah violated Title IX policies regarding harassment. Last Friday, the court removed Farah from his in person docket after consulting with the State Court Administrative Office.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed in Flint on Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An adult male was found dead after a shooting in Flint on Sunday morning. The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Frazer Street. The Flint Police Department found an unidentified man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Investigators did not...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan

During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
OWOSSO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy