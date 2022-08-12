CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is hospitalized after she was shot in Chicago's River North neighborhood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street around 5:05 a.m. The woman was sitting in her minivan when she heard the gunfire and realized she had been shot in the back. The minivan could be seen Saturday parked inside police tape as officers searched the perminter and the surrounding flower beds along Ohio. Police have not said what happened before the shooting, including whether any argument led to the shooting.She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot to the back and was stabilized, according to police.No one is in custody in this latest shooting, which is just an example of a larger trend CBS 2 has been monitoring for the past few months -- an uptick in crime in River North. As of the Chicago Police Department's latest data, which was released Sunday, shootings in Distrct 18 are up 62% from the last year. Last year there were 21 incidents, but this year there have been 34 incidents so far. This incidents makes at least 35.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO