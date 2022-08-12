(CBS DETROIT) – The spotted lanternfly was detected last week in Oakland County, making it the first detection of this invasive bug in Michigan. Spotted lanternflies are more likely to be seen with wings folded. Look for grey to brown wings with black spots, and black-striped wing tips. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Barringer, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Bugwood.org. On Aug. 10, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that a small population of spotted lanternfly was detected in Pontiac. “Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due to its potential for it to negatively impact Michigan’s grape industry,” said...

