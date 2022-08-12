NC State Newsstand: Dave Doeren post-practice Q&A

(Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

The Wolfpacker’s Friday morning newsstand

NC State practiced for the first time in full pads Thursday morning, and head coach Dave Doeren spoke with the media afterwards about a few of the athletes who are making plays in fall camp and more. Here’s an excerpt from The Wolfpacker‘s article ‘Dave Doeren post-practice Q&A after first workout in full pads.’

On redshirt freshman receiver Julian Gray’s progress:

Dave Doeren: “More confident. He’s making catches. He’s more consistent, fewer mistakes. He’s been fast since the moment he was on campus, but now he knows where to go and how to use his speed.”

On under-the-radar players standing out:

Doeren: “[Receiver] Darryl Jones would be one just because he was out for most of the spring with a hamstring. Being able to watch him now for seven practices and see his growth, he’s what we thought he was going to be, but we didn’t know because he was hurt all spring. His name comes to mind.

“Defensively Jaylon Scott and Devon Betty are two linebackers that got a lot of reps last year because of injuries. Those guys are moving well. They are making a lot of plays in practice.”

On preserving practice reps for experienced players during camp:

Doeren: “I think each position group has a different room of guys. The running backs room going to practice differently, have more reps probably, than the linebackers room right now because we got three starters back at linebacker and no starter back at running back.

“Each coach has to manage his room. We do know how many snaps these guys have had in games. Really the magic of it is how much do they need to play as good as they can in 23 days? We don’t have to give them everything, but we do need to give them enough. That’s kind of where we have to discuss those reps everyday.”

Check out this hit from NC State legend Bradley Chubb during Broncos training camp.

Eric Mac Lain included two NC State athletes on his top-five inside linebackers list.

Here’s NC State offensive lineman Chandler Zavala discussing the Wolfpack running game headed into the 2022 season.

Quote of the day

This quote is from Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston on his role this year in The Wolfpacker’s article ‘Houston and Zavala share thoughts on 2022 NC State rushing attack.’

“As the most experienced back, I feel like it’s kind of my role now to try to help lead, just try to lead by example, and minimize the mistakes now,” Houston said.

“No room for mistakes at all. That’s the way I see it.”

