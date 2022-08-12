Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Johnson City woman faces charges after assaulting victim with metal rod
Another Johnson City woman is facing an aggravated assault charge. Police say Donna Wilcox was charged after officers responded to a domestic assault. Police say a victim was assaulted with a metal rod, and the officers viewed video evidence of the incident. Wilcox is in jail in lieu of a...
wcyb.com
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
wcyb.com
1-year-old who died after falling from vehicle in Sullivan County identified by police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The name of a 14-month-old toddler who died after falling from a vehicle Monday has been released by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Kyber Sines fell from a vehicle Monday afternoon, according to police. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The findings...
wcyb.com
Johnson City police ask for help solving shooting investigation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City police are asking for help solving a shooting investigation. Police say a person was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire in the hallway on the third floor of the Monarch Apartments. Officers just released details of the case Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Update: Body of 13-year-old identified after fatal fire in Norton
NORTON, Va. — Update: The 13-year-old who tragically lost his life after a house fire in Norton has been identified. The body of Josh Azbill was found after the flames were extinguished. He was a a fantastic band member and the first to volunteer to help when something needed...
wcyb.com
Second person dies following Norton house fire
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A second person has died following a house fire that crews responded to early Sunday in Norton. Virginia State Police said Tuesday that 43-year-old Michelle Barnett died Monday at Wake Forest Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman is still being treated there for injuries. The...
wcyb.com
13-year-old victim identified in fatal Norton fire, band director remembers student
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — An investigation continues into a fatal fire in Norton, Virginia. Investigators say a 43-year-old and a 22-year-old were taken to a local hospital, and then a burn center for treatment. The remains of a teenager were recovered once flames were extinguished, and a fourth person escaped unharmed.
wcyb.com
VSP: Man charged after high-speed crash closed part of Main Street in Marion
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A New Jersey man was clocked at 147 mph on Interstate 81 in Smyth County; he has been charged after the high speed crash closed part of Main Street in Marion. According to the Virginia State Police, Joel German, 27, of New Jersey, has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Florida man sustains head injuries after colliding with car on Highway 11W in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Florida man is in the hospital after he collided with a car while bicycling on Highway 11W. It happened on Sunday in Bristol. According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old was bicycling in the right lane. That is when officers...
wcyb.com
Woman has life threatening injuries after being struck by car in Johnson City Saturday
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was struck by a car in Johnson City on Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Unaka Avenue. Police say a car driven by an Elizabethton woman struck a woman who was trying to cross the street.
wcyb.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by tractor-trailer in Weber City, police say
WEBER CITY, Va. (WCYB) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Weber City early Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to the intersection of U.S. Highway 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. Authorities said the tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian who was in the road.
wcyb.com
Kingsport Civic Auditorium temporarily adjusts hours
KINGSPORT, Tenn-- The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is temporarily adjusting its hours of availability in order to accommodate the physical education classes at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The classes are typically held in the Buck Van Huss Dome, however the dome was closed earlier this month following an inspection for a campus-wide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
New traffic patterns in store for Van Pelt Elementary ahead of school year
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Work is underway to build a new intermediate school in Bristol, Virginia -- but it is causing traffic changes at nearby Van Pelt Elementary. A temporary parking lot has been added on the western side of Van Pelt -- it's at the corner of Grandview Road and Spring Hill Terrace.
wcyb.com
Carter County approves new emergency communications system
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Commission has approved $4.5 million to replace the current radio communications system for first responders. The county chose the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network used by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Motorola was chosen to help establish...
wcyb.com
Vintage advertisement discovered in Bristol, Virginia hair salon and boutique
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A vintage advertisement has been uncovered at a hair salon in Downtown Bristol, Virginia. Renovations have been taking place at Team Shear Obsession and Wandering June Boutique located at 529 State Street. Salon Manager and Boutique Owner Kristen Artrip told News 5 it's believed the...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. mayoral candidate plans to contest election
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — A Washington County, Tennessee mayoral candidate says he plans to contest the August 4 election he lost, but at this point it’s not clear under what grounds. Independent James Reeves announced on Facebook, he plans to contest the election he lost to Washington County, Tennessee...
wcyb.com
Simon Harris resigns from ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Simon Harris era officially comes to an end for the ETSU women's basketball team. The university was set to formally fire Harris at 5 p.m. Monday. Two weeks after they announced their intent to do so, due to possible title nine violations, the...
wcyb.com
Food City raises more than $153K for flood relief in Buchanan County
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — On Monday, Food City contributed a check of more than $153,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to help flood victims following the devastating flooding that ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia. Food City teamed up with News 5 WCYB and FOX 39 WEMT to raise...
wcyb.com
Tennessee High grad Wishon, Sullivan East grad Ivester look to contribute for ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A couple of Northeast Tennessee high school graduates are hoping to make an impact for the ETSU football team this season. Nolan Wishon, a former tight end at Tennessee High and Clayton Ivester, a Sullivan East grad, are both coming off red-shirt seasons. Wishon...
wcyb.com
Offensive line the strength for Chilhowie
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — Chilhowie is a football program that knows all about sustaining winning seasons. However, head coach Jeff Robinson says this is a rebuilding year for the Warriors. Chilhowie only lost six seniors from 2021. However, all six played on both sides of the ball. Robinson says...
Comments / 0