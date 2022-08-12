ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City police ask for help solving shooting investigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City police are asking for help solving a shooting investigation. Police say a person was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire in the hallway on the third floor of the Monarch Apartments. Officers just released details of the case Monday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
Update: Body of 13-year-old identified after fatal fire in Norton

NORTON, Va. — Update: The 13-year-old who tragically lost his life after a house fire in Norton has been identified. The body of Josh Azbill was found after the flames were extinguished. He was a a fantastic band member and the first to volunteer to help when something needed...
NORTON, VA
Second person dies following Norton house fire

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A second person has died following a house fire that crews responded to early Sunday in Norton. Virginia State Police said Tuesday that 43-year-old Michelle Barnett died Monday at Wake Forest Medical Center. A 22-year-old woman is still being treated there for injuries. The...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Civic Auditorium temporarily adjusts hours

KINGSPORT, Tenn-- The Kingsport Civic Auditorium is temporarily adjusting its hours of availability in order to accommodate the physical education classes at Dobyns-Bennett High School. The classes are typically held in the Buck Van Huss Dome, however the dome was closed earlier this month following an inspection for a campus-wide...
KINGSPORT, TN
Carter County approves new emergency communications system

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Carter County Commission has approved $4.5 million to replace the current radio communications system for first responders. The county chose the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network used by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Motorola was chosen to help establish...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Simon Harris resigns from ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Simon Harris era officially comes to an end for the ETSU women's basketball team. The university was set to formally fire Harris at 5 p.m. Monday. Two weeks after they announced their intent to do so, due to possible title nine violations, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Food City raises more than $153K for flood relief in Buchanan County

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — On Monday, Food City contributed a check of more than $153,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to help flood victims following the devastating flooding that ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia. Food City teamed up with News 5 WCYB and FOX 39 WEMT to raise...
ABINGDON, VA
Offensive line the strength for Chilhowie

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — Chilhowie is a football program that knows all about sustaining winning seasons. However, head coach Jeff Robinson says this is a rebuilding year for the Warriors. Chilhowie only lost six seniors from 2021. However, all six played on both sides of the ball. Robinson says...
CHILHOWIE, VA

