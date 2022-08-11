Read full article on original website
Widespread drought challenges farmers, ranchers in Texas
Almost 23 million people in the state of Texas are currently affected by drought in some way. There are five categories the state uses to judge drought severity, ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought. Right now, about 19% of the state is listed in the exceptional drought category, which means farmers are losing money and crops due to a lack of rain. Even worse, the extremely dry conditions pose a wildfire risk that can spread to surrounding areas, endangering lives and property.
Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
Youngkin headed to Michigan to campaign for GOP governor candidate Tudor Dixon
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is headed to Michigan to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon. WJLA learned Tuesday morning that Youngkin will visit Michigan to campaign for Dixon who was recently nominated by the Michigan Republican Party to face off against current Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.
SHOW US your back to school photos!
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — It's the unofficial end of summer for kids across the Texas panhandle. Amarillo ISD and Bushland ISD started school Tuesday. Canyon ISD and 34 others start Wednesday. The rest start by Aug. 22. With thousands of students headed back to school, it’s the perfect time...
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
Nationwide job growth leads to tight labor market
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Nate Tilden owns restaurants across Portland, including Bar Casa Vale. These days, you can find him working in the kitchen. "You need to do the longest, hardest job possible. So, I’m on a six-week run without a day off partially because I lost key personnel, but also because I’m being careful who I hire," Tilden said.
Pennsylvania man arrested following threats to the FBI on social media, police say
MERCER COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after officials said he made threats to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on social media. On Aug. 10, Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer County wrote “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU,” as well as "Hey FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I'll be waiting for you to kick down my door," along with more threats, according to court documents.
