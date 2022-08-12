Read full article on original website
WAMU
The Climate Divide: Formally redlined areas are hotter, in D.C. and cities across the U.S.
A new podcast, “The Climate Divide,” is highlighting causes, effects, and inequalities associated with so-called “heat islands” in Washington, D.C. In this fourth episode, host Marcelo Jauregui-Volpe spoke with experts about how many of the hottest neighborhoods are in areas previously discriminated against by federal housing policy and banks’ lending for home loans. This practice, known as redlining, was outlawed in 1968. But the legacy of that period of disinvestment still affects residents today — a trend that is not unique to D.C.
WAMU
Roni Stoneman | Celebrating D.C. Music
Ernest “Pop” Stoneman lost everything in the Great Depression – until he and his wife moved their family to Washington, D.C. just in time for the city’s 1950s country music boom. The Stoneman Family Band won the first ever Country Music Association “Vocal Group of the Year” award in 1967. Pop died shortly after, but his daughter Roni – known as “The First Lady of Banjo” — carried on the family tradition, bringing her musical and comedic talents to the cast of Hee Haw into the 1990s.
