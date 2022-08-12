A new podcast, “The Climate Divide,” is highlighting causes, effects, and inequalities associated with so-called “heat islands” in Washington, D.C. In this fourth episode, host Marcelo Jauregui-Volpe spoke with experts about how many of the hottest neighborhoods are in areas previously discriminated against by federal housing policy and banks’ lending for home loans. This practice, known as redlining, was outlawed in 1968. But the legacy of that period of disinvestment still affects residents today — a trend that is not unique to D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO