Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss offensive line and running backs

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss completely reshuffled its offensive line (three position changes, including veteran Jeremy James to left tackle, and one transfer addition) and the running backs lost their top-three players in rushing yards from last season.

However, both positions, top to bottom, are expected to be much-improved and stronger come the team’s season opener against Troy September 3.

Let’s take a look at what both units are working with as Ole Miss nears the end of its second week of fall camp practices. The Rebels will scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, and the practice that is open to fans and media alike.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James

Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren

Ole Miss Eli Acker

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss offensive lineman Preston Cushman

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans

Ole Miss offensive lineman Eli Acker

Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks

Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James

Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren

Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans

Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock

Ole Miss offensive Jeremy James

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James

Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard