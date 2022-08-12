Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss offensive line and running backs
Ole Miss completely reshuffled its offensive line (three position changes, including veteran Jeremy James to left tackle, and one transfer addition) and the running backs lost their top-three players in rushing yards from last season.
However, both positions, top to bottom, are expected to be much-improved and stronger come the team’s season opener against Troy September 3.
Let’s take a look at what both units are working with as Ole Miss nears the end of its second week of fall camp practices. The Rebels will scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, and the practice that is open to fans and media alike.
Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.
Comments / 0