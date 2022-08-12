ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fall Camp Snapshot(s): The Ole Miss offensive line and running backs

By Ben Garrett
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins

Ole Miss completely reshuffled its offensive line (three position changes, including veteran Jeremy James to left tackle, and one transfer addition) and the running backs lost their top-three players in rushing yards from last season.

However, both positions, top to bottom, are expected to be much-improved and stronger come the team’s season opener against Troy September 3.

Let’s take a look at what both units are working with as Ole Miss nears the end of its second week of fall camp practices. The Rebels will scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, and the practice that is open to fans and media alike.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James
Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren
Ole Miss Eli Acker
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss offensive lineman Preston Cushman
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans
Ole Miss offensive lineman Eli Acker
Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks
Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins
Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James
Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren
Ole Miss offensive lineman Mason Brooks
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins
Ole Miss running back Zach Evans
Ole Miss offensive lineman Caleb Warren
Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock
Ole Miss offensive Jeremy James
Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James
Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard
Ole Miss running back Isaiah Woullard

