Iris Middaugh
Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
Buthean ‘Queenie’ King
Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
Speakers At Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival Announced
PIERCETON — The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival recently announced Brad Clayton and Jim Wyant as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot, Pierceton.
Troy Carpenter — UPDATED
Troy Carpenter, 35, North Webster, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Troy was born March 20, 1987, in Hammond, the son of (the late) Danny Carpenter and Tammy (Ott) Carpenter. He was a devoted father who enjoyed the time spent with family and friends; he especially...
Ted Easterday
Ted A. Easterday, 83, South Whitley, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home in South Whitley. He was born Aug. 16, 1938. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, Columbia City and...
Arbutus McCane
Arbutus McCane, 75, rural Rochester, died quietly at 10:41 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Her family was by her side. Arbutus Irene Konkle, or Arby, as most knew her, was born June 27, 1947, in Warsaw. She spent her formative years in the Mentone area, graduating from Mentone High School with the class of 1965. That same year, on April 7, she was united in marriage to Wendell E. McCane. The pair shared more than 45 years together before his passing in 2010.
Terry ‘Haney’ Thompson — UPDATED
Please join us at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, at the Warsaw American Legion Post No. 49. A Military Honors ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., for his dedicated service with the U.S. Marines Corp. A celebration of life will follow. Terry “Haney” Thompson, 83, Nappanee, died at 11:34 a.m....
Shelby Moise
Shelby J. Moise, 79, Rochester, formerly of Winamac, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Hickory Creek, Rochester. She was born Oct. 3, 1942. On Nov. 28, 1964, she married George R. Moise; he preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, Richard A. (Rhonda) Moise, Rochester and William R....
Dance At Tippy Raises $73k For Watershed Foundation
NORTH WEBSTER —The Watershed Foundation’s annual Dance at Tippy, the local non-profit organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, was an incredible success. “Many people worked together to pull off an incredibly fun evening on Saturday, July 30, 2022,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director of TWF. “We had more than 650 supporters of TWF in attendance, and we raised more than $73,000 to invest in projects to keep our lakes and streams clean and protected for the future.”
Jonathan ‘Craig’ Fannin
Jonathan “Craig” Fannin, 48, Osceola, formerly of the North Webster area, died Aug. 2, 2022, in his home in Osceola. Born May 9, 1974, Jonathan was the son of Rodney D. Fannin and Theresa C. (Carnes) Tapley. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Lakeland High School, Lagrange. He spent much of his career in wastewater utilities, most recently as a facilities manager for Utility Services.
Pattie Younce — UPDATED
Pattie S. Younce, 86, formerly of Bourbon, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, surrounded by her family at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Feb. 24, 1936, in Monoquet, she was the daughter of Eldon and Thelma Sumpter. Pattie was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School. After high school, she married Sam Younce on May 4, 1958, and they spent more than 52 years together before his passing in April 2011. Pattie spent her life raising her two daughters, Beth and Kellie.
Lake City Banks Donates To Northern Indiana Foundation
WARSAW — Lake City Bank has provided Northern Indiana Community Foundation with an unrestricted donation of $10,000 recently. This gift is part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves. To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana, in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
Vickie Collins
Vickie Kay Collins, 57, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. She was born March 20, 1965. Vickie is survived by three children, Jason Hunter, Lutz, Fla., Angela Fry, Goshen and Kayla Hunter, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; a sister, Robin (Kevin) Cox, Milford; and a brother, Paul (Fawn) Charles, North Pole, Alaska.
L.C. Drabenstott
L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
Moon Cats At Lucerne Amphitheater Friday Night
WARSAW — As part of Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series, The Moon Cats will be performing from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Lucerne Park Amphitheater, Warsaw. This free concert, featuring 50s and 60s music, is a perfect opportunity to spend time with the family, enjoy familiar tunes and experience new types of performances.
Alberta Wamsley — PENDING
Alberta Wamsley, 86, formerly of Warsaw, died at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Laura Saldana — UPDATED
Laura Lee (Method) Saldana, 66, Warsaw, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in her home surrounded by her friends and family. Born Feb. 15, 1956, in Alexandria, Va., she was the daughter of Donald Method and Patricia Addair. She and her husband Walter Andrew Saldana fell in love 37 years ago in Las Vegas, and together they raised three sons.
James Ballinger — PENDING
James T. Ballinger, 59, Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Joan Ritter
Joan Ritter, 95, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. She was born July 19, 1927. She married Keith Edward Ritter on Oct. 18, 1947; he preceded her in death. Joan is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob) Spuhler, Hudson, Wis.; son,...
'Smash Out Cancer' Event Set For Saturday In Akron
AKRON - Wheels on Fire Cancer Crusaders, a ministry of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, will have a “Smash Out Cancer” event Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Akron Community Center, 815 E. Rural St., Akron. It is 4 to 9 p.m. All proceeds benefit Kosciusko and Fulton counties’...
