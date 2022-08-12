Arbutus McCane, 75, rural Rochester, died quietly at 10:41 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Her family was by her side. Arbutus Irene Konkle, or Arby, as most knew her, was born June 27, 1947, in Warsaw. She spent her formative years in the Mentone area, graduating from Mentone High School with the class of 1965. That same year, on April 7, she was united in marriage to Wendell E. McCane. The pair shared more than 45 years together before his passing in 2010.

ROCHESTER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO