ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Ike Hillard details next step for Auburn wide receivers to improve

By Andrew Graham about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtCOl_0hEsQUC800
Koy Moore (0) Auburn football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

As Auburn football closes in on its Sept. 3 opener against Mercer, wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard spoke briefly about the progress of the Tigers’ wideouts. After a tough 2021 season on the plains, there have been no issues with effort during camp so far. And now, Hilliard said, it’s time to push ahead.

With the Auburn receivers putting in more than satisfactory effort, Hilliard wants to really start challenging players on the mental side, he said. That is where they will “press the learning curve.”

“The mental aspect of football is where we’re going to continue to push,” Hilliard said. “Try to press the learning curve in that regard. The next step is just working on the consistency of it all in terms of playmaking and detail. And we’re going to do our job as players and coaches to accelerate that.”

Auburn brings back just two players from its 2021 team that had 30 or more receptions and only one is a wide receiver: Shedrick Jackson, who had 40 catches for 527 yards last year. (The other is tight end John Samuel Shenker, 33 catches for 413 yards.) The Tigers also bring back just one receiver who had multiple touchdown receptions last year in Ja’Varrius Johnson, who had two in 2021.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of receiving production to fill for the Tigers and there will be plenty of opportunity for this group.

“Things are going well,” Hilliard said. “There’s always room for improvement. It’s never going to be as good as you like it to be. Kids are working hard. We’re really, really glad that we haven’t had to worry about the effort part of it. They’re putting in the physical, physical work.”

And of course, Hilliard wants to keep pressing the Auburn wide receivers to improve.

“We’re going to do our job as players and coaches to accelerate that,” Hilliard said. “We’re in a good place right now with where it is but it could always be better.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#Tigers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
66K+
Followers
64K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy