Video: South Carolina's MarShawn Lloyd shares what's different about him this season

Heading into this third year at South Carolina, MarShawn Lloyd is determined to have a breakthrough season. (Photo: Katie Dugan)

It’s been two years since MarShawn Lloyd teared his ACL his freshman season at South Carolina.

Heading into his third year with the Gamecocks, Lloyd notices a major difference in comparison to where he was at this point last season.

[Preseason Camp Offer: Subscribe to Gamecock Central and get 50% off an annual subscription!]

“Confidence. Playing this game you need confidence,” said Lloyd. “You don’t want to think about on top of the plays — I was thinking about, ‘Can I do this? Can I do that?’ That’s a big no (to do) when you’re playing a physical sport like this. I feel like confidence is big and that’s what’s different about MarShawn from (last year) to now.”

[Join us Aug. 20 at Steel Hands Brewing for the 2022 Gamecock Central South Carolina football Kickoff Party]

But Lloyd isn’t the only one that’s noticed a difference with this mindset this year.

“He’s on a mission and has really stepped up his game this summer,” said Shane Beamer. “MarShawn’s always been all business, but he realizes that it’s his time.”

Last season, Lloyd rushed for 228 yards on 64 carries with one touchdown. He also had three receptions for 44 yards. He had his moments last season, including a 40-yard run against Florida, but he knows he can be even more productive this year.

“I know what I’m capable of doing. But honestly, last year and the year before I was so worried about what everyone thought of MarShawn and not what MarShawn thought of himself. I was so focused on trying to be the best for someone else instead of focusing on myself. This year I’ve been able to silence everything. I’ve just been able to take things in. Just wait until Sep. 3rd.”