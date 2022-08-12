JD PicKell: LSU is getting back to being LSU under Brian Kelly

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The last two football seasons were certainly ones to forget for LSU. They struggled to even go .500 overall and wound up firing the coach that won them a national championship just two years after he did so in 2019. So with Ed Orgeron out, Brian Kelly comes in from Notre Dame with the goal up putting the Tigers back atop the throne. On3’s JD PicKell believes Kelly can restore LSU to the dominant program it has been at times throughout its history.

Over on the On3 YouTube channel, PicKell broke down why some recent recruiting wins are signaling a return to the type of team LSU used to be. Especially on the defensive side of the ball.

You can watch PicKell’s comments right here or read them in full below.

JD PicKell on LSU culture

“He said we got two true freshman freak shows. You have Harold Perkins, linebacker. And you have Quency Wiggins, the defensive lineman. Both of them four and five stars. They’re going to be studs for LSU. Now is it in 2022 or is it beyond when they get their legs more under them? I don’t know.

“But the fact that we’re talking about these guys as standouts already in their first fall camp, that tells me that LSU is getting back to being LSU.

“They’re getting back to their old ways. Because we’ve talked about it. If you think about what LSU is traditionally. It’s freak show linebackers like Harold Perkins, the five-star freak show defensive lineman like Quency Wiggins. And they fly around on defense. They come downhill with bad intentions and they wreak havoc.

“So to have two guys that in the early going, in the first week of fall camp, you’re excited about — very very good sign for tiger fans in the direction of their football program in the long term. Both those guys their movement was complemented by Brian Kelly. Said that they have a different gear almost is kind of the feeling around those guys. A lot of excitement in Baton Rouge right now.”