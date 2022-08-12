ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeAreSC On3 8/12/22: Future Head Coaches, Preseason Debuts, and Band Camp Begins

By Adam Bradford about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

WeAreSC On3 is a daily three-point briefing recapping news and notes surrounding USC Athletics. Today, we take a look at an On3 survey on college football’s future head coaches, several former Trojans making their preseason NFL debuts today, and camp officially beginning for the Trojan Marching Band.

Future Head Coaches

On3 recently conducted a survey on 25 college football assistant coaches deserving of a future head coaching gig. Two notable members of Lincoln Riley’s staff made the list.

One of those coaches was defensive backs coach Donte Williams. One of the top recruiters in all of college football, Williams served as USC’s interim head coach for the final ten games of last season.

In addition, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch made the list. Grinch came to USC with Riley from Oklahoma, where he helped the Sooners achieve one of the top defenses in the Big 12

Preseason Debuts

Back in April, three Trojans were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Today, all three of them make their preseason debuts.

At 3 PM, top-ten pick Drake London suits up for the Atlanta Falcons for the first time. Atlanta is set to take on fellow former USC wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions.

Former USC teammates Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brown square off in preseason NFL action today.

Then at 4:30, running back Keaontay Ingram and the Arizona Cardinals travel to Cincinnati to face the defending AFC Champion Bengals. And at 5:30, edge rusher Drake Jackson and the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers.

Both the Falcons-Lions and Packers-49ers games will be televised on NFL Network.

Band Camp Begins

Every USC fan knows that USC Football would not be the same without the Trojan Marching Band. And, in another sign that football season is right around the corner, The Spirit of Troy officially opened Band Camp yesterday.

This season marks year two of the Jacob Vogel era for the Trojan Marching Band. Vogel took over as the band’s director last year, replacing legendary director Dr. Arthur C. Bartner. Bartner retired in 2020 after a remarkable fifty-year career directing The Spirit of Troy.

Comments / 0

 

