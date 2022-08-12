On3's Charles Power breaks down Penn State WR Carmelo Taylor
Penn State fans, keep up-to-date on everything recruiting related for just $1 for an entire year's subscription. Don't miss out before our deal ends. Join today!
Penn State fans, keep up-to-date on everything recruiting related for just $1 for an entire year's subscription. Don't miss out before our deal ends. Join today!
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0