Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Serious: Why does everyone in Miami take themselves so seriously.

Edit: thanks to everyone for responding, even if we agree or disagree. It’s kinda nice to see how everyone else’s experiences in other places compared to Miami. This post has 80% upvotes 20% down as of around 1pm - just something I thought worth noting Bit of a negative post, but honest to god this below is my experience and a lot of people agree. I think Miami has problems and there is not a good reason not to bring them up in a serious discussion. Anyway… I’ve lived down here my whole life but I’ve travelled a bit and been introduced to new perspectives and whenever I come back here and find myself around South Floridians I think of the above question. I just don’t understand where everyone’s pride comes from nobody here really does anything groundbreaking. Nobody here is curing cancer, most people here are poor, the city is highly segregated like it’s 1949, and the piss poor education (due to poor money management) here has produced really stupid people. New York and SF are a centres of global culture and business. New York is a fashion and cultural capital. Chicago is famous for architecture. Boston for history, education and architecture. America has great cities that contest with world capitals like Tokyo London Paris, so it’s not that Miami/America is too new or recently founded. And there is certainly huge potential for greater wealth in this city. I mean if the people here are so great how is this city so broken? Clubs and beaches aren’t the only things that matter.from PhilMontySauce.
MIAMI, FL
CoinTelegraph

Newly built Miami residential tower becomes bridge between cryptocurrency and real estate

The cryptocurrency market is often recognized for its uncertainty; its underlying technologies represent a major disruption across industries, such as finance, gaming and supply chain. Consequently, asset prices rise and fall alongside changes in regulatory measures and new applications for the technology. Most successful investors would agree that investing is...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Billionaire Who Moved His Company To Miami Says The Optimism Here Is ‘Palpable’

Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, who recently announced he was moving himself and his company to Miami, has revealed what attracted him to the area. “The optimism about the future of the city, the state and the country is palpable” in Florida, Griffin told the Chicago Tribune. “It is so refreshing to experience that. I have no words for it.”
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations

Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
InsideHook

“It’s Just About the Big Phallic Avocado”: We Sat Down With Miami’s Exotic Fruit Guy

Head over to MiamiFruit for some of the most expensive fruits you’ve ever laid your eyes on. $277, for example, will snag you an eight-pound box of red atemoya, known for its smooth flesh and bouncy, chewy texture. For $157, you can grab a six-pound box of super-sweet, custardy cardaba bananas. A one-pound box of charichuelo, which the site describes as “lemon nerf balls,” runs $177. Or for a whopping $555, grab 16 packs of frozen langsat, a lychee-like fruit rarely found in the U.S.
MIAMI, FL
stateoftheu.com

Recruiting Update - Canes Find Their Center of the Future

It’s been two weeks since our last update and there are a few developments to share. Miami landed another key offensive line prospect, missed on a few commitments, and a five star prospect announced his decision date. Miami Lands Their Center of the Future. Connor Lew, IOL. Miami came...
CORAL GABLES, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern

MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: Gekkō, Patio Bar & Pizza, and Vicky Bakery

Miami's latest round of openings includes two new restaurants in Fort Lauderdale and the grand opening of Gekkō, a restaurant by Dave Grutman and Bad Bunny. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Gekkō. 8 SE Eighth St., Miami. 305-423-8884. Miami restaurateur David Grutman...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

