Edit: thanks to everyone for responding, even if we agree or disagree. It’s kinda nice to see how everyone else’s experiences in other places compared to Miami. This post has 80% upvotes 20% down as of around 1pm - just something I thought worth noting Bit of a negative post, but honest to god this below is my experience and a lot of people agree. I think Miami has problems and there is not a good reason not to bring them up in a serious discussion. Anyway… I’ve lived down here my whole life but I’ve travelled a bit and been introduced to new perspectives and whenever I come back here and find myself around South Floridians I think of the above question. I just don’t understand where everyone’s pride comes from nobody here really does anything groundbreaking. Nobody here is curing cancer, most people here are poor, the city is highly segregated like it’s 1949, and the piss poor education (due to poor money management) here has produced really stupid people. New York and SF are a centres of global culture and business. New York is a fashion and cultural capital. Chicago is famous for architecture. Boston for history, education and architecture. America has great cities that contest with world capitals like Tokyo London Paris, so it’s not that Miami/America is too new or recently founded. And there is certainly huge potential for greater wealth in this city. I mean if the people here are so great how is this city so broken? Clubs and beaches aren’t the only things that matter.from PhilMontySauce.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO