Aaron Murray reveals big career move from CBS to ESPN

Todd Kirkland/AAF / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current college football analyst Aaron Murray went on Dawg Walk Talk to talk to Wes Blankenship. There he revealed that he’s going to be moving from CBS to ESPN as an analyst.

“I’m super excited,” Aaron Murray said. “I was very fortunate the past five years to work with CBS and it’s been awesome working with them. But, obviously, being an SEC guy, I’m really excited to get back to covering more SEC games.

“And, funny enough my first game of the season is the Auburn Tigers.”

It’s a little ironic that Aaron Murray, a Georgia quarterback, is being sent to cover rival Auburn for his first SEC game. At the same time, it’s exciting to have someone who knows the SEC well covering those games.

Aaron Murray went on to tease more news next week, saying that it will be about some other activities within the space.

Aaron Murray reflects on Auburn

The tables have turned in Georgia and Auburn’s relationship since Aaron Murray played for the Bulldogs. Back then, it had been decades since Georgia had won a national championship, while Auburn won a national championship and played for another during Murray’s time in Athens.

Aaron Murray remembered a lot of the flashbacks from playing at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“Lot of flashbacks, lucky for me I covered the Georgia vs. Auburn game last year. So, I got it out of my system. And, I feel a little bit safer going to Jordan-Hare and being up in the booth compared to on the field down there,” Murray joked.