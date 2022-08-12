Read full article on original website
RTR SIDEWINDER#18.
4d ago
The writer that suggested he thought of going to ESPN. Should be fired, immediately. If not fired, demoted to the back of the janitorial service.
theon
4d ago
He has such a status and legacy at Alabama even going to the NFL would be a downgrade
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
Yardbarker
After resigning from his position, former Sooners wide receivers' coach Cale Gundy could join brother Mike's staff at Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy likely has plenty of options as far as his next job is concerned. But joining his brother Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State may not be one of them. Last Sunday night, Cale resigned from his position as wide receivers' coach at...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Former NFL player arrested in Lawrence County
A former NFL star has been arrested and charged with having marijuana after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
Running back gets pleasant surprise
A walk-on member of Clemson's football program has received a pleasant surprise a couple of weeks into preseason camp. Domonique Thomas is no longer paying his own tuition. The Tigers' sophomore running back has (...)
John Calipari: 'I said the wrong thing'
After a very public dust-up with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops following comments in which he referred to UK as a "basketball school," Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari issued a mea culpa on Twitter Saturday. Following his team's 118-56 win over Carleton University (Canada), he took it one step further.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Three-Star DL Ashton Sanders de-commits from Cal
A Class of 2023 commit for the California Golden Bears has now reopened his recruitment. Three-Star Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School defensive lineman Ashton Sanders announced Sunday that he is decommitting from Cal. Sanders wrote in a statement, “Thank you Cal. First and foremost I would like to thank...
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Alabama Football: Against Bama what Steve Sarkisian could, should and must do
The Texas Longhorns football program faces a reality check against Alabama Football in Austin. On top of already being a decided underdog, recent injuries have moved the Longhorns from a long shot to pull off an upset – to no shot. A short list of the difficulties facing Sarkisian...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
