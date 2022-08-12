Read full article on original website
Missoula PaddleHeads push record to 9-0 against Boise Hawks this season
MISSOULA — Brandon Riley's monster game helped spark the Missoula PaddleHeads to another lop-sided win over the Boise Hawks Sunday. Riley piled up four hits, including three doubles, and drove in three runs in a 16-9 road victory. The final score wasn't indicative of the one-sided nature of the game, which saw Missoula take a 16-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
Montana Western volleyball season outlook
DILLON – The University of Montana Western volleyball team is set to kick off their 2022 campaign on the road this week. The Bulldogs are coming off the 2021 season that saw the team go 8-15 overall and 1-9 in league play. They will face-off with the Bellevue University Bruins out of Nebraska with game time set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the College of Idaho Preseason Tournament.
Hamilton begins chase for 2nd consecutive State A championship
MISSOULA — This is new for Hamilton head coach Bryce Carver: Entering a football season as the reigning State A champion. The Broncs are coming off an 11-0 campaign that was capped off with a 21-7 win over Laurel for their first state title since 1998. The question now is what approach they take in setting expectations after reaching the pinnacle.
Missoula PaddleHeads stretch win streak to five games with road win over Boise Hawks
MISSOULA — Through eight meetings this season, it has become obvious the Missoula PaddleHeads are simply superior to the Boise Hawks. Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team has yet to lose to the Gem State representative and has piled up 58 runs in their last four confrontations. On Saturday night, Missoula jumped on Boise early once again and cruised to a 12-5 road win.
Corvallis, Frenchtown golfers take medalist honors in Butte Central Invitational
MISSOULA — Brady Powell of Corvallis and Katie Lewis of Frenchtown were the big winners on the first day of the high school golf season Monday. Powell won the boys' division in the Butte Central Invitational with a 2-over score of 72 at Highland View Golf Course. Lewis won the girls division with a 4-over score of 74.
Missoula Sentinel begins 3-peat quest; Missoula Hellgate, Big Sky eye growth
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel heads into the 2022 football season as the defending State AA champion for the second year in a row. Having the largest possible target on their back was a new experience for the Spartans last year. No one had gone through that before because they were coming off a 2020 title run in which they ended a 48-year championship drought.
Montana picked No. 2, Montana State No. 4 in AFCA preseason football poll
MISSOULA — The FCS football coaches around the nation have tabbed the Montana Grizzlies as the No. 2 team in the nation and Montana State No. 4 with the release of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) preseason top-25, which was released Monday. It's the highest preseason ranking the...
Philipsburg barrel racer Rachel Ward handles tough decisions
BILLINGS — Volleyball or barrel racing?. Rachel Ward could not avoid the question. Last October, Ward had to decide whether to compete at her first Northern Women’s Rodeo Association Finals in barrel racing or play volleyball for her high school team at the district tournament. A setter for...
Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results
Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 82, $1,824; 2. Trevar McAllister, 79, $1,382; 3. Leighton Berry, 76, $995; 4. (tie) Brice Patterson and Calder Peterson, 74.5, $525 each; 6. Tucker Zingg, 69, $276. Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Brady Boyce and Ty Erickson, 3.7 seconds, $1,940 each; 3. (tie) Billy Boldon and Dakota...
