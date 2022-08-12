BATON ROUGE – Four LSU golfers are part of a field of 312 that will begin the 36-hole qualifying rounds Monday at the United States Amateur in Paramus, New Jersey. Because of the large field, qualifying will be held on two different courses with competitors playing 18 holes each at the Ridgewood Country Club (7,487 yards, par 71) and the Arcola Country Club (7,256 yards, par 70).

