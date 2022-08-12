Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Begin Play in United States Amateur Monday
BATON ROUGE – Four LSU golfers are part of a field of 312 that will begin the 36-hole qualifying rounds Monday at the United States Amateur in Paramus, New Jersey. Because of the large field, qualifying will be held on two different courses with competitors playing 18 holes each at the Ridgewood Country Club (7,487 yards, par 71) and the Arcola Country Club (7,256 yards, par 70).
Soccer Concludes Preseason With 1-0 Win at Houston
Houston, Texas – The LSU soccer team emerged victorious over the Houston Cougars by a score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis Soccer Complex. The lone goal of the match came in the 52nd minute as defender Jocelyn Ollivierre’s long range effort found the back of the net.
