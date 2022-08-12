It’s no secret that LSU has had, even in the post-Les Miles era, difficulty bringing in the highest of high-end high school quarterbacks. An LSU legacy and Louisiana native, Walker Howard never felt like he was going anywhere else. He was committed to LSU for a long time and his top receiver from high school (Jack Bech) was already headed there. He flirted a bit with Notre Dame while committed to LSU, but LSU then hired Notre Dame’s coach, so it seems LSU was able to give him both.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO