andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Freshman: Walker Howard
It’s no secret that LSU has had, even in the post-Les Miles era, difficulty bringing in the highest of high-end high school quarterbacks. An LSU legacy and Louisiana native, Walker Howard never felt like he was going anywhere else. He was committed to LSU for a long time and his top receiver from high school (Jack Bech) was already headed there. He flirted a bit with Notre Dame while committed to LSU, but LSU then hired Notre Dame’s coach, so it seems LSU was able to give him both.
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
fox8live.com
LSU recruiting class rockets up the rankings after strong week in Baton Rouge
LSU WR Malik Nabers (Full Interview) LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. LSU DE BJ Ojulari (Full Interview) LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (Full Interview) Updated:...
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Begin Play in United States Amateur Monday
BATON ROUGE – Four LSU golfers are part of a field of 312 that will begin the 36-hole qualifying rounds Monday at the United States Amateur in Paramus, New Jersey. Because of the large field, qualifying will be held on two different courses with competitors playing 18 holes each at the Ridgewood Country Club (7,487 yards, par 71) and the Arcola Country Club (7,256 yards, par 70).
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU quarterback reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU’s quarterback competition is apparently reaching its conclusion, and the shuffling in the Tigers’ QB room is ramping up. Jayden Daniels reportedly took most of the first-team reps during a recent scrimmage, with Garrett Nussmeier sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, Myles Brennan worked mostly with the second-string players. Now,...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Concludes Preseason With 1-0 Win at Houston
Houston, Texas – The LSU soccer team emerged victorious over the Houston Cougars by a score of 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis Soccer Complex. The lone goal of the match came in the 52nd minute as defender Jocelyn Ollivierre’s long range effort found the back of the net.
theadvocate.com
Southern football season ticket sales on the rise
Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school. Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
theadvocate.com
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
wbrz.com
Longtime WBRZ executive, Rocky Daboval, announces retirement; Trey Schmaltz named station General Manager
BATON ROUGE - There are exciting similarities to Rocky Daboval’s first day at WBRZ and. today: An industry on the cusp of change, a locally-owned television station innovating and leading the future, and a lot of life to live in the years ahead. Only tomorrow won’t be the same as the tomorrow in the late 1970s - Daboval, the station’s general manager, will move into retirement.
theadvocate.com
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
brproud.com
Louisiana Plus America Pageant searching for its next queen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The reigning Ms. Louisiana Plus America, Joi Smith, stopped by Fox 44 studio to talk about the pageant in 2023. Smith said the organization is about body positivity, and they are looking for teenagers and women of all ages to compete next year. For...
wbrz.com
Waitr rebrands, changes name following lawsuit with California company
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana-based online ordering company Waitr changed its name to "ASAP" Monday as a part of a legal settlement. According to the Daily Advertiser, the Lafayette-based company changed its name following a lawsuit that started in 2016 with California-based Waiter.com, a meal delivery service based in the West Coast. The settlement also requires Waitr to pay the company $4.7 million.
theadvocate.com
Ascension woman accused in federal scam in Louisiana also charged in Georgia conspiracy
An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said. The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest...
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gun found on GSU campus
Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
brproud.com
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
brproud.com
Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
