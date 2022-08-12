Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide for Thymesia. Thymesia is a punishing action RPG in the same vein as Bloodborne or Devil May Cry. Using the game's unique Plague Weapons and extensive Talent tree, create a build that fits your playstyle as you explore a plague infested world.
Upper Etching
Upper Etching is the seventh campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing campus with one goal: turn plain old students into charismatic, money-making superstars. This Upper Etching walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
Divine Inspiration Buildings and Upgrades
Divine Inspiration in Cult of the Lamb is an earned resource that can be used to unlock new buildings and upgrades for your Cult's village. This page will detail all Divine Inspiration upgrades available, including the prerequisites required to unlock each one. Divine Inspiration Buildings and Upgrades. As your Followers...
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"An iron bludgeon with sharp protrusions. Strinking attacks have few drawbacks, potent as they are at breaking through guards and stances, Most suited to head on slugging matches." The Mace Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and...
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
How to Play All Road 96 Mini Games
There are multiple arcade and mini-games you'll be able to play during Road 96. Some you'll play on your own, like Pwong, and some you can play with others, like soccer and air hockey. Some games are available in multiple chapters, while others are found only during specific sequences or events.
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
Eleonora's Poleblade
Twinned naginata forged in the Land of Reeds. Chosen weapon of Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. Her mastery of the sword was such that her onslaught was likened to a whirlwind, but now her legacy is stained by accursed blood. The Eleonora's Poleblade Default Weapon Skill is Bloodblade Dance: Leap at...
Beastclaw Greathammer
"Greathammer with a striking end modelled to resemble five beastly claws. The black nails protruding from golden fur are said to represent Serosh, Lord of Beasts, who went to become King Godfrey's Regent." The Beastclaw Greathammer Default Weapon Skill is Regal Beastclaw: Slam the hammer into the ground, rending the...
Odin's Camp
Welcome to the Odin’s Camp page of the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Forgotten Saga expansion on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Odin’s Camp, including the skills, favors, outfits, and more you can access here.
Blundergrad
Blundergrad is the eighth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a secret, undercover spy school that's training the spies of tomorrow. This Blundergrad walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams
For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
