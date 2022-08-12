Read full article on original website
IGN
5 Minutes of Fortnite X Dragon Ball Z Gameplay
Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z have come together in an unlikely collab and you can find various power ups located around the Fortnite Island, buy the Goku and Vegeta skins, and kamehameha some enemies in battle royale! Check out five minutes of Goku gameplay here.
IGN
Xbox Might Be Teasing Death Stranding for PC Game Pass
Xbox's official PC Game Pass Twitter account may be teasing the arrival of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass. Earlier today, the account changed its profile picture to a foggy landscape featuring grassy hills and rocks. After changing the photo, the account posted, saying, "sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic".
IGN
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
IGN
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
How to Play All Road 96 Mini Games
There are multiple arcade and mini-games you'll be able to play during Road 96. Some you'll play on your own, like Pwong, and some you can play with others, like soccer and air hockey. Some games are available in multiple chapters, while others are found only during specific sequences or events.
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
IGN
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams
For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
IGN
Marika's Hammer
"Stone hammer made in the lands of the Numen, outside the Lands Between. The tool with which Queen Marika shattered the Elden Ring and Radagon attempted to repair it. The hammer partially broke upon shattering the Ring, becoming splintered with rune fragments." The Marika's Hammer Default Weapon Skill is Gold...
IGN
Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for $39.99
Good news, Switch owners: a handful of first-party Nintendo Switch games are currently on sale for $39.99. That’s $20 off their MSRP, which is about the best you can hope for when it comes to discounts on games made and published by Nintendo. We're talking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We're talking Mario Golf: Super Rush. We're talking Breath of the Wild. The deals are available on both physical and digital versions of most of the games, and at various retailers. You want links? Keep on scrolling.
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"An iron bludgeon with sharp protrusions. Strinking attacks have few drawbacks, potent as they are at breaking through guards and stances, Most suited to head on slugging matches." The Mace Default Weapon Skill is Kick: Push an enemy back with a high kick. Effective against enemies who are guarding, and...
IGN
Deal Alert: Score an ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti Gaming PC for Only $499 at Walmart
You can't get any cheaper than this. Walmart is offering a ready-to-go ASUS ROG Strix GTX 1660 Ti gaming PC for only $499 shipped. We've been watching the price of this desktop gaming PC drop for some time now, all the way from its original $899 price point. It hovered at $599 for quite a while and we think $499 is the absolute rock bottom price. If you've been needing a gaming PC and you're on a tight budget, there's no need to look elsewhere.
IGN
Sword Expert Reacts To The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Watch a sword expert react to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. How realistic are the LOTR fights? We got sword expert Matt Easton to look at these Lord of the Rings battles and break down these sword fights as he shares his Fellowship of the Ring reaction! Matt shares his sword-fighting expert opinion on how realistic Aragorn and his fighting style is, Legolas and his love for using arrows to stab, and so much more.
IGN
Hammers/Blunt Objects
This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
IGN
Upper Etching
Upper Etching is the seventh campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing campus with one goal: turn plain old students into charismatic, money-making superstars. This Upper Etching walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Beastclaw Greathammer
"Greathammer with a striking end modelled to resemble five beastly claws. The black nails protruding from golden fur are said to represent Serosh, Lord of Beasts, who went to become King Godfrey's Regent." The Beastclaw Greathammer Default Weapon Skill is Regal Beastclaw: Slam the hammer into the ground, rending the...
IGN
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide to Bosses in Thymesia. Bosses appear in almost every level of Thymesia, serving as the final challenge of each area. Each Boss comes with a unique Plague Weapon that can be Reaved from them during their battle, and then unlocked by defeating them to collect their Skill Shards. Bosses can be battled an infinite number of times, either for experience or Skill Shards.
IGN
Curved Club
"Hard, curved club, shaped like a crescent moon. Wielded instead of a curved sword by Albinaurics lacking dexterity. The only point of similarity between the two is the shape." The Curved Club Default Weapon Skill is Barbaric Roar: Let loose a bestial roar to rally the spirit and increase attack...
IGN
Fluffborough
Fluffborough is the sixth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Fluffborough is all about that underdog story and will see you starting from scratch as you attempt to build one of the finest Cheeseball teams in the county. This Fluffborough walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
