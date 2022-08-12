Fast Food Feud: Wendy's Worker Arrested After Sucker Punching 67-Year-Old Customer Over Order Complaint

Prescott Valley Police/MEGA

Shocking video footage emerged showing a Wendy's employee sucker punching an elderly customer, 67, who complained about his order, Radar has learned .

Antoine Kendrick , 35, from Arizona is facing aggravated assault charges after the incident went down last month during his shift on July 26.

In the clip obtained by 3TV/CBS 5 , Kendrick could be seen at the register and later handing over three drinks to the customer, who apparently had an issue with his order.

The patron could be seen pointing to the beverages, although there was no audio so it could not be determined what he said.

Things took a violent turn shortly afterwards with Kendrick coming out from behind the counter to deliver a powerful right hook to the unsuspecting customer, who was licking his Frosty at the time. Kendrick saw the man lying on the ground before he walked behind the counter, grabbed some of his belongings and made a quick exit.

Witnesses said the punch knocked the customer unconscious. He was flown to a Valley hospital and was last said to be in critical condition , according to reports.

"Oh, wow that was a pretty hard hit. That was a Mike Tyson hit," one customer said to the news outlet after watching the graphic footage. "The customer didn't touch him, so he had no right to touch the customer, period, end of story. I just think that's horrible and wish it didn't happen. It puts a bad light on our entire society."

Another Prescott Valley resident of 20 years said they had never witnessed anything like it before. "It's mellow up here, you don't have that kind of stuff. It's a shame. I feel for the guy that got hit. It's not right," they said.

"An employee probably should hold back their frustration and take the higher road," a third local shared. "Unfortunately, we just need to be cautious and just care for each other and be respectful and try to hold back our frustrations and not get this violent."

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Kendrick was booked at Yavapai County Jail on July 26 at 8:52 PM. He remains in police custody.