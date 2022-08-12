Read full article on original website
Police search suspected fatal hit-and-run driver's home
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police served a search warrant Friday at the home of a suspected hit-and-run driver who police believe struck and killed a 17-year-old CBC High School student earlier this month, 5 On Your Side has learned. Police seized the 25-year-old man’s cellphone and some clothing...
Taxi driver shot after road rage in north St. Louis
Road rage leads to one man shooting a taxi driver Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
Two people killed in separate St. Louis shootings
Two people were shot and killed Monday.
Argument over debt leads to deadly St. Louis County shooting
An argument over a debt turned deadly shooting over the weekend in north St. Louis County.
Video: O’Fallon man attacking an employee in Central West End
Police said an O'Fallon man with multiple crime sprees including robbery, assault, and sexual abuse left behind victims from O'Fallon, Missouri to Central West End (CWE).
Kirkwood woman killed over the weekend; ex-boyfriend charged
A Kirkwood woman was shot to death inside her home over the weekend. Prosecutors have charged her ex-boyfriend in connection with the crime.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
Major Case Squad seeks assistance in Belleville murder
After 33-year-old Deante White was killed in Belleville over the weekend, detectives are asking for help identifying the killer. Photos are posted on their Twitter.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company
Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
Plea hearing postponed for former St. Louis area officer charged for assaulting man during arrest in 2019
ST. LOUIS — A former Woodson Terrace police officer was expected to plead guilty Monday instead of going to trial for kicking and hitting a man he was arresting in 2019. In the courtroom Monday, David Maas's attorney said the hearing will be continued until Tuesday morning and said “we still need to work some things out.”
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man who they say robbed North City cellphone store
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in North City on August 8. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. The man walked into the store in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 6:00 p.m., showed a gun and announced a robbery before he took cash and fled, officers say.
Man shot, killed after altercation in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a gunman shot and killed another man Sunday after an altercation in north St. Louis County.
2 people charged after 11-month-old overdoses in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 11-month-old girl in north St. Louis County is the latest-known juvenile victim to suffer from a fentanyl overdose. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, this overdose is the 10th incident in St. Louis County involving a child and fentanyl. "We hear...
KMOV
Former bank employee sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing $284k cash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston will be serving time for stealing money. A Statement shows on July 19, 2021, Capri Duvall, 35, pretended to fill an ATM with cash but hid $284,000 in a brown box and carried it to her car. After work, she gave the teller and a security guard $30,000 each.
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
edglentoday.com
Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
Major Case Squad investigates deadly Belleville shooting
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a deadly shooting overnight in Belleville.
