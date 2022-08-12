ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Festus man admits to stealing more than $854,000 from St. Louis company

Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus pleaded guilty to stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked at as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9 in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, according to court documents.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
edglentoday.com

Person Of Interest In Custody In Homicide In Washington Park

WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot near Downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. The shooting happened near Washington Avenue and North 18th Street at around 3:14 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the chest when they arrived on the scene. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

