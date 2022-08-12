ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cincinatti Zoo name contest for baby hippo draws over 90,000 suggestions

A zoo in the US has received more than 90,000 name suggestions for their newest arrival, a baby hippo who was born last week.The little male hippo was born in Cicinatti Zoo and is the baby brother of Fiona the hippo, who went viral when she was born two months prematurely in 2017.Now, zookeepers have narrowed the potential names for the bundle of joy to Fritz and Ferguson.Updating followers on the zoo’s official Instagram page on Thursday (11 August), the animal care team said: “Thanks for the great name suggestions! The Hippo Team had the tough task of narrowing...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
ANIMALS
insideedition.com

Ravi the Red Panda Captured After Escaping Adelaide Zoo in Australia

He may look all cute and innocent, but this red panda had people in Australia in a frenzy all weekend. The little escape artist named Ravi got out of his enclosure at the Adelaide Zoo and went on an adventure. It was fun for him, but not the zoo staff who scrambled to find him. The zoo says red pandas aren’t a threat to humans but they are an endangered speciesl. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Captive Gorillas Have Developed A Special Call To Communicate With Human Zookeepers

“Snough!” Apparently, that’s gorilla speak for “I say, old boy, chuck us a few grapes would you?”. What’s particularly striking about this unique vocalization, though, is that it seems to have been devised by captive gorillas for the specific purpose of communicating with human zookeepers, and is never used when interacting with other gorillas. According to a new study, the invention of such a call indicates that gorillas are capable of vocal learning and innovation, the clever sausages.
ATLANTA, GA

