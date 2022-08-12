A zoo in the US has received more than 90,000 name suggestions for their newest arrival, a baby hippo who was born last week.The little male hippo was born in Cicinatti Zoo and is the baby brother of Fiona the hippo, who went viral when she was born two months prematurely in 2017.Now, zookeepers have narrowed the potential names for the bundle of joy to Fritz and Ferguson.Updating followers on the zoo’s official Instagram page on Thursday (11 August), the animal care team said: “Thanks for the great name suggestions! The Hippo Team had the tough task of narrowing...

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO