Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Cincinatti Zoo name contest for baby hippo draws over 90,000 suggestions
A zoo in the US has received more than 90,000 name suggestions for their newest arrival, a baby hippo who was born last week.The little male hippo was born in Cicinatti Zoo and is the baby brother of Fiona the hippo, who went viral when she was born two months prematurely in 2017.Now, zookeepers have narrowed the potential names for the bundle of joy to Fritz and Ferguson.Updating followers on the zoo’s official Instagram page on Thursday (11 August), the animal care team said: “Thanks for the great name suggestions! The Hippo Team had the tough task of narrowing...
dailyphew.com
Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite
After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
dailyphew.com
Elderly Lion Couple That Were Soulmates Are Put To Sleep At The Same Time So Neither Has To Live Alone
The Los Angeles Zoo announced that animal care and health staff had made the difficult decision to put two of their lions to sleep at the same time. 21-year-old soulmates Hubert and Kalisa were euthanized “due to their declining health and age-related illnesses that had diminished their quality of life.”
Cincinnati Zoo names new baby hippo Fritz, brother to Fiona
The Cincinnati Zoo has named its newest baby hippopotamus, Fritz, after an online vote by tens of thousands of his adoring fans. After over 90,000 name suggestions came in from every state in the U.S. and over 60 countries, zoo employees narrowed it down to Fritz or Ferguson — and Fritz won with 56% of the vote.
dailyphew.com
Knitted Sweaters Are Given To A Cute Hairless Possum Who Was Saved Just In Time To Survive The Winter
If someone had not saved this hairless opossum and left it off at the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, it would have suffered a horrible end (SPWRC). The tiny opossum Peach has a rare medical ailment called alopecia, which results in her losing all of her hair. Peach would not...
Birth of endangered red panda cub at UK zoo a ‘symbol of hope’
When the protagonist of Pixar’s animated movie Turning Red morphs into a giant red panda, her chaotic transformation is anything but welcome. But at Paradise wildlife park in Hertfordshire, the birth of a real-life endangered red panda cub has been celebrated as a “symbol of hope”. The...
insideedition.com
Ravi the Red Panda Captured After Escaping Adelaide Zoo in Australia
He may look all cute and innocent, but this red panda had people in Australia in a frenzy all weekend. The little escape artist named Ravi got out of his enclosure at the Adelaide Zoo and went on an adventure. It was fun for him, but not the zoo staff who scrambled to find him. The zoo says red pandas aren’t a threat to humans but they are an endangered speciesl. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
IFLScience
Captive Gorillas Have Developed A Special Call To Communicate With Human Zookeepers
“Snough!” Apparently, that’s gorilla speak for “I say, old boy, chuck us a few grapes would you?”. What’s particularly striking about this unique vocalization, though, is that it seems to have been devised by captive gorillas for the specific purpose of communicating with human zookeepers, and is never used when interacting with other gorillas. According to a new study, the invention of such a call indicates that gorillas are capable of vocal learning and innovation, the clever sausages.
