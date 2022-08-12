Read full article on original website
Cam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 Cypher
Cam'ron got his start as a rapper early. The "Hey Ma" rapper became known among Harlem at a young age for being able to deliver ruthless bars seemingly on command. Now, Killer Cam has given fans a glimpse of those early days in a new Instagram post on Saturday. In...
Fabolous Takes On An Amerie Sample On "1Thing Freestyle"
Could a new project from Fabolous be on the way? The Brooklyn rapper hasn't released a full body of work since 2019's Summertime Shootout 3 but the influx of freestyles and singles he's released in recent times is a strong indication that he's cooking something up in the studio these days. Ober the past few months, he's unveiled a handful of records including Friday's "Say Less" ft. French Montana.
DJ Khaled Teases "Drink Champs" Episode With Motivating Message About "God Did"
As one of the most successful producers in Hip Hop, DJ Khaled has a reach and career that aspiring hopefuls are looking to match. The hitmaker has been active in the industry for decades, and soon, he will be adding yet another star-studded project to his catalog with God Did. We've already received teasers as to what we can expect and Khaled even dropped off his "Staying Alive" single featuring Drake and Lil Baby, and to further promote his upcoming release, DJ Khaled caught up with Drink Champs.
Big K.R.I.T. Gets To The Bag On "Extra Credit"
It's been a great year for fans of Big K.R.I.T. Since the top of the year, he's delivered an influx of new music in the form of his latest studio album, Digital Roses Don't Die, and his collaborative effort with Wiz Khalifa and Girl Talk on Full Court Press. He hasn't slowed down in recent times, either. Last week, his contribution to P-Valley season 2, "No Playground," finally dropped on DSPs as part of the season 2 soundtrack. However, he still has more music in the cut.
J.I.D Brushes Off Tory Lanez's Criticism About Music Being "Mid" In 2022
Tory Lanez had hip-hop Twitter in a frenzy last week after he brushed off the state of music in 2022. The Canadian rapper explained that he felt music this year was "mid" with the exception of a few albums from Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, and a few others. However, some don't feel the same way as Tory Lanez, such as J.I.D., who is on pace to release his forthcoming album, The Forever Story.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Queen Latifah & Ludacris Star In Netflix Movie "End Of The Road"
Queen Latifah and Ludacris' careers may have started as rappers, but they both managed to move into the film industry. Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, has appeared in an abundance of movie and shows like Set It Off, Living Single, Girls Trip, and more. Similarly, Luda has been featured in popular motion pictures as well like Fast & Furious, Hustle & Flow, and others.
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
Offset Reveals Baby Keem Produced His Next Single
Offset says that he's releasing a new single produced by Baby Keem that's titled "54321." The Migos rapper broke the news on Twitter, Monday, while also announcing that the song is scheduled to drop on Friday, August 19. "@babykeem produced 54321," he tweeted. Offset also shared a snippet of the...
Wiz Khalifa Talks Young Dolph Being "Super Solid" & Says He May Experiment Outside Of Hip Hop
Artists are often asked if they would ever step outside of the genres that helped shape them and, for the most part, many say that they are willing to push the envelope. We've seen much of that executed by Beyoncé and Drake in recent months as their releases Renaissanceand Honestly, Nevermind, respectively, storm the charts. However, we witnessed Drake be criticized for his latest project—an album that he said he wanted to "challenge" himself with—but despite his predecessors, Wiz Khalifa is looking to expand from Rap.
Lauren London Delivers Moving Speech At Nipsey Hussle's Walk Of Fame Ceremony
It was another monumental day for Los Angeles as Nipsey Hussle mania took over in Hollywood. We previously reported that the late rapper would receive a star on the Walk of Fame, and it arrived on Hussle's 37th birthday. As his fans fondly remember his legacy and impact, several of Nipsey's loved ones gathered for the unveiling ceremony. According to ABC News 7, Nipsey's grandmother, sister, and fiancée Lauren London were there for his posthumous moment.
Gunna Says He’ll “Be Home Soon” In New IG Post As “DS4EVER” Goes Platinum
Although he’s spent the last few months locked away from the world in Fulton County Jail, YSL artist Gunna continues to maintain a positive attitude – especially amid news that his most recent album, DS4EVER has officially gone platinum. As HipHopDX reports, the 29-year-old’s team shared a post...
Antonio Brown Speaks Out After Meeting With Kanye West
Antonio Brown's pivot towards becoming a hip-hop star and sports brand mogul has been fun to watch. As it stands, Brown is currently the President of Kanye West's Donda Sports, and he is also making a name for himself in music. Just last month, Brown went viral thanks to his epic performance at Rolling Loud. He created his own dance out of that moment, and it is very likely that the dance will be used as touchdown celebrations throughout the upcoming NFL season.
Orlando Brown Says Soulja Boy Is Whitney Houston, Has "No Problem" With Him
Orlando Brown's last mention through tabloids and news cycles were about his... interesting comments about Bow Wow and the claim that he had a "bomb a** p***y." Combined with his comments about Nick Cannon and a host of other celebrities, many fans and social media spectators have been concerned about the former Disney Channel star's mental health, while others still defend him as being funny or in on the joke. Whatever the case, there's a new Orlando Brown clip floating around, and this time the 34-year-old rapper said in an interview with Cam Capone that Whitney Houston is inside Soulja Boy's body.
Joyner Lucas Is Giving Local Artists A Chance To Perform On His "ADHD Tour"
Joyner Lucas wants fans of his who are also musicians to submit their best songs through the Tully App for a chance to perform on his ADHD Tour. Lucas announced the initiative on his social media pages, Monday, revealing that one artist will be invited to take the stage in each of the 18 cities where he'll be performing.
The LOX Bodies Classic Public Enemy Production On "Terminator LOX"
The LOX reminded fans in 2021 that they aren't the ones to mess with on the mic. Their iconic performance at Verzuz with Dipset put the spotlight back on The LOX as a whole. Jadakiss and Styles P has continued to share new solo music since then but this week, they came through with a new freestyle. Sheek, Jada, and Styles delivered "Terminator LOX" over the weekend. The hard-hitting freestyle finds the three rappers tackling Public Enemy's "Terminator X To The Edge Of Panic" with ease. The record kicks off with Sheek Louch warming up the track before passing the mic to Jadakiss and Styles P, who closes out the record.
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
Lloyd Banks Says New Artists "Don't Necessarily Challenge Themselves Lyrically"
Despite how many Rap beefs have played out over the decades, not all were rooted in personal attacks. Many of Hip Hop's most cherished lyricism arrived in a diss track, and several were slung in the 2000s when Jadakiss and Lloyd Banks were actively involved in a scathing back and forth. These days, Jada and Banks have moved past any disagreements expressed on wax, even appearing on one another's records for years. The two celebrated New York emcees have mutual respect for one another, and in a recent conversation with HipHopDX, Banks revisited that time in his career.
