47 States Where Gun Sales Fell The Most

The FBI started in the early 1990s to post gun background checks data by state every month. Firearm background checks are often used as a proxy for trends in gun sales, although the FBI notes that they are not a one-to-one comparison, with estimates for 2021 gun sales being roughly half the background check estimates. Background checks nationwide totaled 9,138,123 in 1999. They remained under 10 million until 2006, then surged to a little over 20 million in 2013.

Background checks jumped at an ever faster pace in 2020. There is no single reason for this. One theory is that people were worried about a spike in crime due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That summer was also a period of social unrest. There were 38,876,673 firearm background checks in the U.S. in 2021, down slightly from 39,695,315 checks in 2020.

Background checks -- and by most accounts, gun sales -- have dropped sharply in 2022 compared to 2021. There have been just over 18.2 million gun checks in the first seven months of the year, down from 25.1 million in the same period last year.

Even with these drops, America remains the gun capital of the world. There are almost 400 million guns in the U.S -- 1.2 per person -- which is by far the most among all nations. By contrast, Canada’s figure is 0.34 per person. Gun violence levels in the U.S. are equally staggering. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 45,041 gun deaths last year. Slightly more than half of those were suicides. (These are 28 guns used the most to commit crimes in America .)

To determine the states where gun sales fell the most, 24/7 Wall St. listed all 47 states with a reported decline in firearm background checks in the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. States are ranked in order of the numerical decline in background checks, from least to most. Population figures came from the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and are five-year averages. (Some states are also more prone to gun theft. Here are the states where themost guns are stolen .)

47. Delaware

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -4,664 (-10.9%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 38,241 (4th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 42,905 (4th fewest)

> Population: 967,679 (6th smallest)

46. Vermont

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -5,810 (-18.5%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 25,530 (3rd fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 31,340 (3rd fewest)

> Population: 624,340 (2nd smallest)

45. North Dakota

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -6,507 (-13.6%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 41,349 (6th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 47,856 (5th fewest)

> Population: 760,394 (4th smallest)

44. Rhode Island

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -8,164 (-32.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 17,097 (2nd fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 25,261 (2nd fewest)

> Population: 1,057,798 (7th smallest)

43. Alaska

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -8,722 (-15.8%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 46,391 (8th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 55,113 (7th fewest)

> Population: 736,990 (3rd smallest)

42. Wyoming

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -10,515 (-20.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 40,392 (5th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 50,907 (6th fewest)

> Population: 581,348 (the smallest)

41. Maine

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -11,598 (-15.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 62,506 (10th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 74,104 (10th fewest)

> Population: 1,340,825 (9th smallest)

40. Nebraska

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -12,573 (-22.6%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 43,158 (7th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 55,731 (8th fewest)

> Population: 1,923,826 (14th smallest)

39. Montana

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -14,227 (-14.9%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 81,120 (12th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 95,347 (12th fewest)

> Population: 1,061,705 (8th smallest)

38. South Dakota

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -15,709 (-24.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 48,008 (9th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 63,717 (9th fewest)

> Population: 879,336 (5th smallest)

37. New Hampshire

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -18,296 (-19.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 76,431 (11th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 94,727 (11th fewest)

> Population: 1,355,244 (10th smallest)

36. New York

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -18,936 (-6.8%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 259,322 (22nd most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 278,258 (23rd most)

> Population: 19,514,849 (4th largest)

35. New Mexico

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -20,407 (-17.0%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 99,349 (15th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 119,756 (14th fewest)

> Population: 2,097,021 (15th smallest)

34. Nevada

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -25,703 (-21.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 92,840 (13th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 118,543 (13th fewest)

> Population: 3,030,281 (19th smallest)

33. West Virginia

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -27,947 (-20.8%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 106,284 (16th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 134,231 (15th fewest)

> Population: 1,807,426 (13th smallest)

32. Kansas

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -28,142 (-20.5%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 109,269 (17th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 137,411 (16th fewest)

> Population: 2,912,619 (16th smallest)

31. Idaho

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -29,608 (-17.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 137,864 (21st fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 167,472 (19th fewest)

> Population: 1,754,367 (12th smallest)

30. Massachusetts

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -30,861 (-18.9%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 132,526 (19th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 163,387 (18th fewest)

> Population: 6,873,003 (15th largest)

29. Iowa

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -33,851 (-19.4%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 140,667 (22nd fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 174,518 (22nd fewest)

> Population: 3,150,011 (20th smallest)

28. Maryland

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -34,050 (-20.0%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 135,997 (20th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 170,047 (20th fewest)

> Population: 6,037,624 (19th largest)

27. Mississippi

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -34,749 (-18.5%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 153,309 (24th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 188,058 (24th fewest)

> Population: 2,981,835 (17th smallest)

26. Connecticut

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -36,791 (-20.4%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 143,723 (23rd fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 180,514 (23rd fewest)

> Population: 3,570,549 (22nd smallest)

25. Oklahoma

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -41,317 (-16.6%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 208,191 (25th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 249,508 (25th most)

> Population: 3,949,342 (23rd smallest)

24. Oregon

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -43,553 (-15.8%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 231,636 (24th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 275,189 (24th most)

> Population: 4,176,346 (24th smallest)

23. Minnesota

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -43,970 (-7.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 524,882 (9th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 568,852 (12th most)

> Population: 5,600,166 (22nd largest)

22. Arkansas

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -44,269 (-25.4%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 129,709 (18th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 173,978 (21st fewest)

> Population: 3,011,873 (18th smallest)

21. Arizona

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -44,906 (-12.4%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 316,018 (19th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 360,924 (21st most)

> Population: 7,174,064 (14th largest)

20. Louisiana

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -47,309 (-19.6%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 194,208 (25th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 241,517 (25th fewest)

> Population: 4,664,616 (25th largest)

19. New Jersey

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -55,444 (-36.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 95,697 (14th fewest)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 151,141 (17th fewest)

> Population: 8,885,418 (11th largest)

18. South Carolina

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -60,085 (-20.0%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 239,709 (23rd most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 299,794 (22nd most)

> Population: 5,091,517 (23rd largest)

17. California

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -73,642 (-8.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 812,650 (5th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 886,292 (6th most)

> Population: 39,346,023 (the largest)

16. Virginia

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -74,581 (-18.8%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 322,937 (18th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 397,518 (18th most)

> Population: 8,509,358 (12th largest)

15. Colorado

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -78,414 (-20.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 307,624 (20th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 386,038 (20th most)

> Population: 5,684,926 (21st largest)

14. Missouri

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -87,158 (-22.5%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 300,841 (21st most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 387,999 (19th most)

> Population: 6,124,160 (18th largest)

13. Wisconsin

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -93,145 (-20.5%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 362,292 (15th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 455,437 (16th most)

> Population: 5,806,975 (20th largest)

12. Tennessee

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -106,845 (-18.1%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 483,652 (10th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 590,497 (10th most)

> Population: 6,772,268 (16th largest)

11. North Carolina

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -135,789 (-27.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 361,510 (16th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 497,299 (15th most)

> Population: 10,386,227 (9th largest)

10. Utah

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -141,514 (-19.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 592,276 (8th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 733,790 (8th most)

> Population: 3,151,239 (21st smallest)

9. Ohio

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -144,348 (-27.2%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 386,047 (14th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 530,395 (13th most)

> Population: 11,675,275 (7th largest)

8. Michigan

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -148,759 (-24.4%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 461,270 (11th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 610,029 (9th most)

> Population: 9,973,907 (10th largest)

7. Pennsylvania

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -150,423 (-17.4%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 713,491 (6th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 863,914 (7th most)

> Population: 12,794,885 (5th largest)

6. Alabama

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -152,887 (-26.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 428,403 (13th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 581,290 (11th most)

> Population: 4,893,186 (24th largest)

5. Georgia

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -175,176 (-33.7%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 343,966 (17th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 519,142 (14th most)

> Population: 10,516,579 (8th largest)

4. Florida

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -190,135 (-18.0%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 868,987 (4th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 1,059,122 (5th most)

> Population: 21,216,924 (3rd largest)

3. Texas

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -206,208 (-17.2%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 991,759 (3rd most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 1,197,967 (4th most)

> Population: 28,635,442 (2nd largest)

2. Indiana

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -535,707 (-43.1%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 708,359 (7th most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 1,244,066 (3rd most)

> Population: 6,696,893 (17th largest)

1. Illinois

> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -4,315,999 (-64.3%)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 2,391,483 (2nd most)

> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 6,707,482 (the most)

> Population: 12,716,164 (6th largest)

