ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

47 States Where Gun Sales Fell The Most

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2gWX_0hEsGiFK00 The FBI started in the early 1990s to post gun background checks data by state every month. Firearm background checks are often used as a proxy for trends in gun sales, although the FBI notes that they are not a one-to-one comparison, with estimates for 2021 gun sales being roughly half the background check estimates. Background checks nationwide totaled 9,138,123 in 1999. They remained under 10 million until 2006, then surged to a little over 20 million in 2013.

Background checks jumped at an ever faster pace in 2020. There is no single reason for this. One theory is that people were worried about a spike in crime due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That summer was also a period of social unrest. There were 38,876,673 firearm background checks in the U.S. in 2021, down slightly from 39,695,315 checks in 2020.

Background checks -- and by most accounts, gun sales -- have dropped sharply in 2022 compared to 2021. There have been just over 18.2 million gun checks in the first seven months of the year, down from 25.1 million in the same period last year.

Even with these drops, America remains the gun capital of the world. There are almost 400 million guns in the U.S -- 1.2 per person -- which is by far the most among all nations. By contrast, Canada’s figure is 0.34 per person. Gun violence levels in the U.S. are equally staggering. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 45,041 gun deaths last year. Slightly more than half of those were suicides. (These are 28 guns used the most to commit crimes in America .)

To determine the states where gun sales fell the most, 24/7 Wall St. listed all 47 states with a reported decline in firearm background checks in the first seven months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. States are ranked in order of the numerical decline in background checks, from least to most. Population figures came from the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey and are five-year averages. (Some states are also more prone to gun theft. Here are the states where themost guns are stolen .)

Click here to see the states where gun sales fell the most.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQ3bk_0hEsGiFK00

47. Delaware
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -4,664 (-10.9%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 38,241 (4th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 42,905 (4th fewest)
> Population: 967,679 (6th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvIRW_0hEsGiFK00

46. Vermont
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -5,810 (-18.5%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 25,530 (3rd fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 31,340 (3rd fewest)
> Population: 624,340 (2nd smallest)

ALSO READ: 25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdVFJ_0hEsGiFK00

45. North Dakota
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -6,507 (-13.6%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 41,349 (6th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 47,856 (5th fewest)
> Population: 760,394 (4th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ay5lT_0hEsGiFK00

44. Rhode Island
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -8,164 (-32.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 17,097 (2nd fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 25,261 (2nd fewest)
> Population: 1,057,798 (7th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTTji_0hEsGiFK00

43. Alaska
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -8,722 (-15.8%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 46,391 (8th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 55,113 (7th fewest)
> Population: 736,990 (3rd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDxCU_0hEsGiFK00

42. Wyoming
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -10,515 (-20.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 40,392 (5th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 50,907 (6th fewest)
> Population: 581,348 (the smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fi6er_0hEsGiFK00

41. Maine
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -11,598 (-15.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 62,506 (10th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 74,104 (10th fewest)
> Population: 1,340,825 (9th smallest)

ALSO READ: Countries Exporting the Most Guns to the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SsLev_0hEsGiFK00

40. Nebraska
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -12,573 (-22.6%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 43,158 (7th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 55,731 (8th fewest)
> Population: 1,923,826 (14th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrEul_0hEsGiFK00

39. Montana
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -14,227 (-14.9%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 81,120 (12th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 95,347 (12th fewest)
> Population: 1,061,705 (8th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUFbT_0hEsGiFK00

38. South Dakota
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -15,709 (-24.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 48,008 (9th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 63,717 (9th fewest)
> Population: 879,336 (5th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccTuB_0hEsGiFK00

37. New Hampshire
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -18,296 (-19.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 76,431 (11th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 94,727 (11th fewest)
> Population: 1,355,244 (10th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHJnX_0hEsGiFK00

36. New York
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -18,936 (-6.8%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 259,322 (22nd most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 278,258 (23rd most)
> Population: 19,514,849 (4th largest)

ALSO READ: States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

35. New Mexico
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -20,407 (-17.0%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 99,349 (15th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 119,756 (14th fewest)
> Population: 2,097,021 (15th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dEsh_0hEsGiFK00

34. Nevada
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -25,703 (-21.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 92,840 (13th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 118,543 (13th fewest)
> Population: 3,030,281 (19th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehCAH_0hEsGiFK00

33. West Virginia
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -27,947 (-20.8%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 106,284 (16th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 134,231 (15th fewest)
> Population: 1,807,426 (13th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lN8Nj_0hEsGiFK00

32. Kansas
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -28,142 (-20.5%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 109,269 (17th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 137,411 (16th fewest)
> Population: 2,912,619 (16th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EylcG_0hEsGiFK00

31. Idaho
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -29,608 (-17.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 137,864 (21st fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 167,472 (19th fewest)
> Population: 1,754,367 (12th smallest)

ALSO READ: 28 Guns Used the Most to Commit Crimes in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kHjks_0hEsGiFK00

30. Massachusetts
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -30,861 (-18.9%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 132,526 (19th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 163,387 (18th fewest)
> Population: 6,873,003 (15th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4Q33_0hEsGiFK00

29. Iowa
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -33,851 (-19.4%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 140,667 (22nd fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 174,518 (22nd fewest)
> Population: 3,150,011 (20th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiDGg_0hEsGiFK00

28. Maryland
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -34,050 (-20.0%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 135,997 (20th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 170,047 (20th fewest)
> Population: 6,037,624 (19th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZGtS_0hEsGiFK00

27. Mississippi
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -34,749 (-18.5%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 153,309 (24th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 188,058 (24th fewest)
> Population: 2,981,835 (17th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hHg72_0hEsGiFK00

26. Connecticut
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -36,791 (-20.4%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 143,723 (23rd fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 180,514 (23rd fewest)
> Population: 3,570,549 (22nd smallest)

ALSO READ: States Where the Most Guns are Stolen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHyGl_0hEsGiFK00

25. Oklahoma
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -41,317 (-16.6%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 208,191 (25th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 249,508 (25th most)
> Population: 3,949,342 (23rd smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwYCe_0hEsGiFK00

24. Oregon
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -43,553 (-15.8%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 231,636 (24th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 275,189 (24th most)
> Population: 4,176,346 (24th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onJL5_0hEsGiFK00

23. Minnesota
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -43,970 (-7.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 524,882 (9th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 568,852 (12th most)
> Population: 5,600,166 (22nd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNDGA_0hEsGiFK00

22. Arkansas
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -44,269 (-25.4%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 129,709 (18th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 173,978 (21st fewest)
> Population: 3,011,873 (18th smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiHuq_0hEsGiFK00

21. Arizona
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -44,906 (-12.4%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 316,018 (19th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 360,924 (21st most)
> Population: 7,174,064 (14th largest)

ALSO READ: 25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDhBy_0hEsGiFK00

20. Louisiana
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -47,309 (-19.6%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 194,208 (25th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 241,517 (25th fewest)
> Population: 4,664,616 (25th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4ZLJ_0hEsGiFK00

19. New Jersey
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -55,444 (-36.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 95,697 (14th fewest)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 151,141 (17th fewest)
> Population: 8,885,418 (11th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f89Cr_0hEsGiFK00

18. South Carolina
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -60,085 (-20.0%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 239,709 (23rd most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 299,794 (22nd most)
> Population: 5,091,517 (23rd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hE1zs_0hEsGiFK00

17. California
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -73,642 (-8.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 812,650 (5th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 886,292 (6th most)
> Population: 39,346,023 (the largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4SdV_0hEsGiFK00

16. Virginia
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -74,581 (-18.8%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 322,937 (18th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 397,518 (18th most)
> Population: 8,509,358 (12th largest)

ALSO READ: Countries Exporting the Most Guns to the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U625L_0hEsGiFK00

15. Colorado
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -78,414 (-20.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 307,624 (20th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 386,038 (20th most)
> Population: 5,684,926 (21st largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSjzp_0hEsGiFK00

14. Missouri
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -87,158 (-22.5%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 300,841 (21st most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 387,999 (19th most)
> Population: 6,124,160 (18th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eyLYg_0hEsGiFK00

13. Wisconsin
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -93,145 (-20.5%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 362,292 (15th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 455,437 (16th most)
> Population: 5,806,975 (20th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juNVo_0hEsGiFK00

12. Tennessee
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -106,845 (-18.1%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 483,652 (10th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 590,497 (10th most)
> Population: 6,772,268 (16th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IDEc_0hEsGiFK00

11. North Carolina
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -135,789 (-27.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 361,510 (16th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 497,299 (15th most)
> Population: 10,386,227 (9th largest)

ALSO READ: States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ESQd_0hEsGiFK00

10. Utah
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -141,514 (-19.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 592,276 (8th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 733,790 (8th most)
> Population: 3,151,239 (21st smallest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXoeq_0hEsGiFK00

9. Ohio
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -144,348 (-27.2%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 386,047 (14th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 530,395 (13th most)
> Population: 11,675,275 (7th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YI8EN_0hEsGiFK00

8. Michigan
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -148,759 (-24.4%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 461,270 (11th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 610,029 (9th most)
> Population: 9,973,907 (10th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3Hj6_0hEsGiFK00

7. Pennsylvania
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -150,423 (-17.4%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 713,491 (6th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 863,914 (7th most)
> Population: 12,794,885 (5th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThjIV_0hEsGiFK00

6. Alabama
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -152,887 (-26.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 428,403 (13th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 581,290 (11th most)
> Population: 4,893,186 (24th largest)

ALSO READ: 28 Guns Used the Most to Commit Crimes in America

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HILaS_0hEsGiFK00

5. Georgia
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -175,176 (-33.7%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 343,966 (17th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 519,142 (14th most)
> Population: 10,516,579 (8th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kE61_0hEsGiFK00

4. Florida
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -190,135 (-18.0%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 868,987 (4th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 1,059,122 (5th most)
> Population: 21,216,924 (3rd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYwLX_0hEsGiFK00

3. Texas
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -206,208 (-17.2%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 991,759 (3rd most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 1,197,967 (4th most)
> Population: 28,635,442 (2nd largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFx9Z_0hEsGiFK00

2. Indiana
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -535,707 (-43.1%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 708,359 (7th most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 1,244,066 (3rd most)
> Population: 6,696,893 (17th largest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1JU7_0hEsGiFK00

1. Illinois
> Change in background checks Jan.-July 2021 to 2022: -4,315,999 (-64.3%)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2022: 2,391,483 (2nd most)
> Firearm background checks, Jan.-July 2021: 6,707,482 (the most)
> Population: 12,716,164 (6th largest)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Guns are Traced by the Federal Government

Crimes committed with firearms – particularly homicide – are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.  Many […]
POLITICS
Dayana Sabatin

10 States That Are Sending Stimulus Checks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check starting this week. The state joins a number of others that are giving residents varying amounts of money in the form of stimulus checks. It's been over a year since the federal government last issued stimulus checks to Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Person in Every State

The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes.  Business owners from all over the country have been […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
deseret.com

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization

On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Social Unrest#Fbi#The Gun Violence Archive
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
Reason.com

Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

130K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy