Texas State

CBS News

Watch Live: Wyoming and Alaska midterm primary results

Voters in Wyoming and Alaska, two Republican-heavy states, are going to the polls on Tuesday with one of former President Donald Trump's biggest foes, Rep. Liz Cheney, fighting for her political life against a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. A poll by University of Wyoming on Aug. 11 had Hageman leading...
CBS News

Giuliani targeted in election interference probe

Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is set to appear before a grand jury Wednesday looking into alleged election interference in Georgia. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Voters head to the polls in the Wyoming and Alaska primary elections

Several key primary elections will take place Tuesday in Alaska and Wyoming, with Wyoming featuring one of the most highly-anticipated elections of the day. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, is significantly down in the polls against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, and Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H. W. Bush, join CBS News to discuss what these races mean.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Washington — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in South Carolina with her family, including President Biden, and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communications director, announced the positive test, saying she will remain in South...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Judge rules against Alex Jones, says Sandy Hook defamation case can proceed in Connecticut

A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has falsely claimed that the nation's deadliest school shooting — which killed 20 students and six educators — was a hoax.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration

With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Drought-stricken Arizona and Nevada to get less water from Colorado River, U.S. officials announce

U.S. officials announced Tuesday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

SoulCycle is closing 20 stores across the nation

The high-intensity indoor cycling trend is perhaps falling out of favor as SoulCycle plans to close 20 locations across the U.S. and Peloton recently announced it is laying off nearly 800 workers. Most of the SoulCycle closings will be in New York, but locations in California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida, Georgia...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

