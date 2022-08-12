Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
Watch Live: Wyoming and Alaska midterm primary results
Voters in Wyoming and Alaska, two Republican-heavy states, are going to the polls on Tuesday with one of former President Donald Trump's biggest foes, Rep. Liz Cheney, fighting for her political life against a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman. A poll by University of Wyoming on Aug. 11 had Hageman leading...
Liz Cheney may lose Wyoming primary but says it's the "beginning of a battle" that will go on
Tuesday's Wyoming congressional primary may end Rep. Liz Cheney's career in Congress, with the expectation by pollsters and strategists that she will be beaten by challenger Harriet Hageman, but she suggested she's just getting started. Today is "certainly the beginning of a battle that is going to continue to go...
Key issues impacting voters ahead of the midterms
Several key primary elections will take place Tuesday in Alaska and Wyoming. Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys, discussed some of the key issues impacting voters ahead of the November midterms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A look at Trump's impact on the Wisconsin primary, Republican races nationwide
Anthony Salvanto, CBS News executive director of elections and surveys, gauges the impact of former President Donald Trump on both the Wisconsin primary and Republican races across the U.S.
Giuliani targeted in election interference probe
Former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is set to appear before a grand jury Wednesday looking into alleged election interference in Georgia. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Voters head to the polls in the Wyoming and Alaska primary elections
Several key primary elections will take place Tuesday in Alaska and Wyoming, with Wyoming featuring one of the most highly-anticipated elections of the day. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, is significantly down in the polls against Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman. Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist, and Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H. W. Bush, join CBS News to discuss what these races mean.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Washington — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in South Carolina with her family, including President Biden, and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said Tuesday. Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communications director, announced the positive test, saying she will remain in South...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ranked-choice voting debuts in Alaska special election, where Sarah Palin is fighting for a seat in Congress
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is the most notable name on Alaska's ballot to finish the rest of the late Rep. Don Young's term, though her path to Congress is not guaranteed. And the outcome of the race may not be known for a couple weeks. Alaska's ranked-choice voting system...
Judge rules against Alex Jones, says Sandy Hook defamation case can proceed in Connecticut
A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday cleared the way for a defamation lawsuit in Connecticut to proceed against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The case was filed by relatives of some victims of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has falsely claimed that the nation's deadliest school shooting — which killed 20 students and six educators — was a hoax.
U.S. officials order historic water cuts for Arizona, Nevada due to Colorado River water shortage
The federal government has declared a historic water shortage on the Colorado River, which provides water to nearly 40 million people in the Southwest. CBS News national environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ community from conversion therapy
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed Executive Order 2022-2 on Tuesday, which aims to protect the LGBTQIA+ community in the state from the harmful practices of conversion therapy. Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the bill directs commonwealth agencies to "1) Do everything in their power to discourage conversion therapy 2) Actively promote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"We've been to hell and back": Employees walk out as job unhappiness soars
Workers from California to New York are demanding higher wages and better working conditions. Employees from coffee shops to hospitals have been staging walkouts and going on strike. It all comes amid a new Gallup poll that found half of workers are stressed, and one in five battles anger or...
Mayor Adams Asks for Help From the Biden Administration
With the growing number of migrants entering New York, the mayor is in talks with the Biden administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent migrants that cross Mexico to the Texas border to locations out of state including New York City and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied her request for National Guard support. Now, Mayor Eric Adams is working with the White House for assistance.
Drought-stricken Arizona and Nevada to get less water from Colorado River, U.S. officials announce
U.S. officials announced Tuesday that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have. The cuts will place officials in those states under extraordinary pressure to plan for a hotter, drier future and a growing population. Mexico will also face cuts.
Historic shortage forces new water cuts in Southwest
The federal government announced that Arizona and Nevada will get less water from the Colorado River amid a severe drought. Ben Tracy takes a look.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
wabcradio.com
Migrant War of Words – Texas Governor Abbott to Mayor Adams: “Go Ahead – Make My Day”
NEW YORK (77 WABC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News — sounding like Hollywood movie cop Dirty Harry — saying to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, “go ahead mayor — make my day,” in response to Adams suggesting he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against the Republican for the “Good of America.”
Judge rejects plea deal in spy case because sentences weren't harsh enough
A naval engineer and his wife were to be sentenced on Tuesday for trying to sell information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government — until the judge rejected their plea deals, saying they were not harsh enough. Jonathan Toebbe and his schoolteacher wife, Diana, were arrested in October...
SoulCycle is closing 20 stores across the nation
The high-intensity indoor cycling trend is perhaps falling out of favor as SoulCycle plans to close 20 locations across the U.S. and Peloton recently announced it is laying off nearly 800 workers. Most of the SoulCycle closings will be in New York, but locations in California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida, Georgia...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12