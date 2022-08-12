ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter From Michigan Battling Wildfire In Oregon Dies After Being Struck By Tree, Officials Say

 4 days ago

(CNN) — A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.

A 27-year-old firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire in Oregon died on Wednesday after sustaining critical injuries after being struck by a tree while engaging in firefighting efforts, according to authorities. | Credit: Google Maps

Collin Hagan, 27, died Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on social media.

Hagan, from Toivola, Michigan, was critically injured when a tree hit him, and he died “despite lifesaving efforts by EMS personnel assigned to the fire,” the sheriff’s office added.

“It is a sad day in public safety,” Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said in the statement. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”

A 27-year-old firefighter, Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after being struck by a tree when fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon. | Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Hagan was a wildland firefighter assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based in Craig, Colorado, according to the sheriff’s office. His body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter.

The creation of a serious accident investigation team is underway, according to a statement from the Willamette National Forest.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, acting forest supervisor for the national forest. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”

The Big Swamp Fire has charred 119 acres with no containment since it was sparked August 1, according to the state’s wildfire tracking website . Lightening ignited the fire on the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, which is about 150 miles south of Portland, according to the national wildfire tracking website Inciweb .

There are 54 wildfires currently active in Oregon that have scorched more than 8,000 acres as of early Friday, according to the state’s wildfire tracking website.

Wildfires have become more common in the western US in recent years due to worsening drought conditions fueled by climate change.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

A Colorado firefighter died while battling a wildland fire out of state. It happened this week in western Oregon and the firefighter's name was Collin Hagan. Hagan, 27, was working on assignment with the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew and was killed by a falling tree on Wednesday. He was originally from Toivola, Michigan."Our thoughts are with the crew, and the firefighter's friends and family," West Metro Fire wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday. Sheriff John Hanlin from Douglas County in Oregon where the wildfire is burning wrote that it is "a sad day in public safety.""On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan's family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man," Hanlin wrote.The Big Swamp Fire in Oregon started on Monday in the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, to the southeast of Eugene. It was listed at approximately 130 acres on Thursday.
