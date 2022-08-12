ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle.

The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham.

Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

