Anne Heche Was Married Once to Ex-Husband Coleman Laffoon: Inside Her Relationship History

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Actress Anne Heche earned the support of her family, friends and former costars after a car crash left her in a coma in August 2022. The Another World alum was married once to Coleman Laffoon and had several high-profile Hollywood romances. Scroll to learn more about her ex-husband and relationship history.

Who Is Anne Heche’s Ex-Husband, Coleman Laffoon?

Prior to her only marriage, Anne was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ohio native had also been linked to Steve Martin in the early ’90s. She met Coleman while he was working on a documentary about Ellen and her career, per IMDb. The Dancing With the Stars alum and the cameraman hit it off and walked down the aisle in 2001.

They became parents in 2002 when they welcomed their only child together, son Homer Laffoon. Their marriage ended in 2009 when their divorce was finalized. He went on to become a real estate broker. The former entertainment mogul and his second wife, Alexi Laffoon, work as a team to run their own boutique real estate company, The Laffoon Group.

Coleman and Alexi welcomed three children together, Zoey, Emmy Lou and Wyatt, all of whom are frequently pictured on their Instagram accounts spending time with Homer. The dad of four celebrated his eldest son’s 20th birthday by posting a candid photo.

“Freshly minted 20-year-old Homer Laffoon holding his little brother in the morning light,” he captioned the picture. “There is a lot to find troubling with the wider world but there is also a lot to find beautiful and wonderful. Maybe this moment can be as good a reminder for you as it is for us. Happy B-day son. Love you!”

Who Is Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend James Tupper?

Anne dated her ex-boyfriend James Tupper from 2008 to 2018. The pair worked together on the television series Men in Trees. They welcomed one son together, Atlas, in 2009. Though the Tony nominee and the Big Little Lies actor never walked down the aisle, they described their relationship dynamic as “eternally engaged” in a May 2011 interview with The Telegraph. They split after a decade of dating.

After news broke of Anne’s accident, the Grey’s Anatomy alum posted a tribute to his former partner on Instagram.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight, Anne Heche, we love you,” he captioned a throwback photo of the Gracie’s Choice actress with their son.

