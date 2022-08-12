ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Coterie New York to Revamp for September Edition

Coterie New York is growing up. The women’s contemporary trade show, which has been around since 1986, will be getting a facelift when its next edition kicks off in September. “The business is changing and we have to be on the pulse of fashion, which is evolving faster than...
WWD

Recurate Says 48 Percent of ‘Circular’ Shoppers Buy to Flip Resale

Ever-trendy in the resale business is the proprietary resale report, and business-to-business resale provider Recurate is ready to reveal its own take. Launched Monday, Recurate’s resale report aims to offer a revised blueprint for brands that are still resale curious, while throwing some new customer survey data fashion’s way. The survey includes a swath of 1,000 adults in the U.S. and Canada and was conducted in March 2022 by brand and social impact agency BBMG.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Diane Keaton, Elizabeth Lail, Taylour Paige at 'Mack & Rita' Los Angeles PremiereKylie Jenner's...
Kristen Walters

Popular Japanese retail clothing chain set to open first store location in US this fall

A popular Japanese retail clothing store chain with more than 450 locations, mainly located in Asia, will be opening its first store location in the United States this fall. GU is a Japanese discount clothing store chain that has hundreds of store locations throughout Asia. However, until now, the popular clothing brand has not ventured into the United States.
Footwear News

Majority of Secondhand Shoppers Buy Mid-Priced Brands, According to Recurate’s First Resale Report

Re-commerce and circular fashion-tech company Recurate has released its first resale report — and a key insight shows that 74% of people across all major markets, ages, genders and socioeconomic status shop resale. Of those who participated in the survey, mid-priced brands – which to Recurate include companies like Lululemon, Nike, Levi’s and J.Crew – were the most popular ones to shop with 64% of consumers buying secondhand items from this pricepoint. Fast fashion companies came in second, with 40% of shoppers, followed by luxury and designer brands coming in at 28% of consumers buying secondhand at the higher end. The report also...
AdWeek

Where Digital Native Wayfair Is Creating More IRL Touchpoints

Physical retail is an extension of Wayfair and its brands’ mission to transform how people shop for home furnishings and decor. With the opening of the brand’s first, full-service brick-and-mortar retail store in 2019 and this year’s first-ever launch of AllModern and Joss & Main retail stores, the company is setting new standards for what the industry defines as an omnichannel shopping experience while also illustrating how marketers can create more consumer touchpoints IRL.
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Robb Report

This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years

Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
