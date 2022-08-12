Read full article on original website
Bi-Op-Sea takes the title at 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament
The 2022 Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament based at Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo received a whopping turn-out this season with 154 boats and over 900+ anglers registered to partake in all the offshore action. A new record. At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish...
Manteo Administrative Offices to be closed Thursday in observance of Virginia Dare’s birthday, no solid waste collection
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent, Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid waste collection will be done on...
Kitty Hawk man faces second degree murder charge following deadly shooting
A Kitty Hawk man is in custody following the fatal shooting of another man on Sunday evening. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:54pm, Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
