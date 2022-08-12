Maybe because if anyone does a check they'll see that he didn't hand over all the records he stole from the White House. Even though they gave him a deadline to hand them over.
Even Trump cultists know in their tiny hearts & sputtering brains that Trump would sell anything he can to enrich himself. Nuclear codes, names of agents, security codes, contingency plans, et al would be marketed to the highest bidder: Putin, Xi, Jong, Crown Prince, whomever. Wonder why he didn’t immediately release the search warrant? Can’t use the IRS audit this time.
Yes, is there police overreach and abuse of power at times, yes. But the usually save that for the minorities and marginalized. If Trump is a billionaire and being wrongly persecuted he should have no problem finding a professional lawyer to represent him and set the record straight. But I doubt he is and I doubt he will. He’ll just hit up his supporters for more donations to cover legal fees. Expect a ramp up in “campaign funding” advertisements.
