Celebrities

Distractify

Dying for Good Content? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 9 Ending, Explained

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. Did Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) literally kill for good podcast content? Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) quickly realized in the penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 that someone had to be pulling Detective Kreps's (Michael Rapaport) strings.
Distractify

Hometown Dates Are Right Around the Corner on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Following a lengthy hiatus — thanks to an outrageous season of The Bachelor — viewers were thrust back into the popular franchise with an all-new new installment of The Bachelorette. The leading ladies (yup, you read that right) of Season 19 are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey; since their debut, the co-leads have done their best to take control of the odd situation.
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Distractify

Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands even further with Tatiana Maslany as a major Marvel hero. The 36-year-old actress stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. Her struggles as a lawyer for superheroes become far more dramatic when a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), grants her the ability to Hulk out herself. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
Distractify

The Becky Butler Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Had Us Shook — Who Is She? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. All is not OK in Oklahoma, especially for Becky Butler. The podcast that bonded Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned with a vengeance in the penultimate episode of Season 2. And what does Cinda Canning's timid assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) have to do with it all?
Distractify

Will Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Get a Spinoff Series? Never Say Never

When it comes to high school, being horny and confused is just a part of the gig. Trying to be popular and suck face with populars are two of the most important things to most pubescent teens, and Never Have I Ever's Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) knows this all too well. See, the Indian American teenager decided to make sophomore year of high school her year, and that came with the promise that she'd do whatever it takes to pop her cherry (her words, not ours).
Page Six

Rachel Bilson jokes she misses ex-boyfriend Bill Hader’s ‘big d–k’

Pete Davidson — apparently — isn’t the only “SNL” alum with BDE. During a recently podcast, Rachel Bilson quipped that her ex, Bill Hader, is well-endowed. On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, Bilson’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, asked her what she missed “the most” about her relationship with the “Barry” star. The 40-year-old actress jokingly replied, “His big d–k” before the pair burst into laughter and she added, “We can keep that. … And cut, let’s move on.” The former couple sparked relationship rumors in late 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. However, they called it quits later...
Distractify

What Happened in the Season 4 Finale of 'Westworld'? We Have the Breakdown

Shows like Westworld continue to cause conversation throughout the fandom long after each season finale airs. Like the Westworld Season 4 finale, which has a few twists, some shocking scenes, and plenty of "WTF" moments for viewers. You aren't alone if you need the Season 4 finale explained or if you just need to see it broken down. Because a lot happened.
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

