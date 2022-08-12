Read full article on original website
Related
Zach Shallcross Is a 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner — How Far Does He Get? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although there are currently five suitors left vying for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette, viewers are zoning in on two men: Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. Both are clear frontrunners, with fans divided over if they're #TeamTino or #TeamZach.
All Signs Point to (SPOILER) as Bunny's Killer in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. Has the mystery of who murdered Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) finally been solved? Is Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 killer?. Article continues below advertisement.
Dying for Good Content? The 'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 9 Ending, Explained
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. Did Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) literally kill for good podcast content? Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) quickly realized in the penultimate episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 that someone had to be pulling Detective Kreps's (Michael Rapaport) strings.
Hometown Dates Are Right Around the Corner on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Following a lengthy hiatus — thanks to an outrageous season of The Bachelor — viewers were thrust back into the popular franchise with an all-new new installment of The Bachelorette. The leading ladies (yup, you read that right) of Season 19 are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey; since their debut, the co-leads have done their best to take control of the odd situation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Fans Accuse '90 Day Fiancé' Star Emily of Drinking at Her Wedding While Pregnant — Emily Responds
It's a tale as old as time. A man meets a beautiful woman while they're both vacationing in China. They hook up. The girl finds herself pregnant. She gives birth to the man's son in China, but is forced to return to the U.S. without the man being able to follow her (given the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions and all).
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
The ‘RHOA’ Cast Wrapped Filming the Season 14 Reunion — When Does It Air?
For some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14 of the Bravo reality show flew by. After airing new episodes throughout the summer of 2022, the cast is ready to spill all of the season’s tea for the first time since filming wrapped. In August 2022, Andy Cohen teased fans on Instagram by showing small details of the RHOA Season 14 reunion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tatiana Maslany Is the Latest Marvel Star — Is She Married in Real Life?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands even further with Tatiana Maslany as a major Marvel hero. The 36-year-old actress stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the titular She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters. Her struggles as a lawyer for superheroes become far more dramatic when a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), grants her the ability to Hulk out herself. The series is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
Are Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Stepping Out? Let's Step in and Find Out
Dana Wilkey is really giving Gossip Girl a run for its money as she once again drops off another salacious rumor involving a couple of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members. This time, Dana's idle hands are pointing the finger at Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky. According to Dana's unchecked game of telephone, Dorit and Mauricio might be more than just friends.
The Becky Butler Reveal in 'Only Murders in the Building' Had Us Shook — Who Is She? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2, Episode 9 on Hulu. All is not OK in Oklahoma, especially for Becky Butler. The podcast that bonded Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 returned with a vengeance in the penultimate episode of Season 2. And what does Cinda Canning's timid assistant Poppy (Adina Verson) have to do with it all?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Will Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' Get a Spinoff Series? Never Say Never
When it comes to high school, being horny and confused is just a part of the gig. Trying to be popular and suck face with populars are two of the most important things to most pubescent teens, and Never Have I Ever's Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) knows this all too well. See, the Indian American teenager decided to make sophomore year of high school her year, and that came with the promise that she'd do whatever it takes to pop her cherry (her words, not ours).
Rachel Bilson jokes she misses ex-boyfriend Bill Hader’s ‘big d–k’
Pete Davidson — apparently — isn’t the only “SNL” alum with BDE. During a recently podcast, Rachel Bilson quipped that her ex, Bill Hader, is well-endowed. On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast, Bilson’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, asked her what she missed “the most” about her relationship with the “Barry” star. The 40-year-old actress jokingly replied, “His big d–k” before the pair burst into laughter and she added, “We can keep that. … And cut, let’s move on.” The former couple sparked relationship rumors in late 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. However, they called it quits later...
The Entertainment World Mourns the Loss of Singer Darius Campbell Danesh, Who Passed Away at 41
Just eight days shy of his 42nd birthday, Scottish-Persian singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh suddenly passed away. The beloved performer was a staple in the Scottish theater world since he was a teenager, and managed to parlay that into a successful singing career that crossed genres. As the entertainment...
What Happened in the Season 4 Finale of 'Westworld'? We Have the Breakdown
Shows like Westworld continue to cause conversation throughout the fandom long after each season finale airs. Like the Westworld Season 4 finale, which has a few twists, some shocking scenes, and plenty of "WTF" moments for viewers. You aren't alone if you need the Season 4 finale explained or if you just need to see it broken down. Because a lot happened.
Patrick Warburton Is Related to This 'Bachelorette' Season 19 Contestant
By the end of the Aug. 15 episode of The Bachelorette, co-leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey narrowed down their group of suitors ahead of hometown dates — one of the lucky guys who will get to introduce their family to Rachel is Zach Shallcross. Once the episode concluded,...
Is Viral TikToker Maia Knight's Baby Daddy Back in the Picture? Details
Late last year, Mika’s 2007 single “Grace Kelly” nearly broke the internet when the song became the premise of a viral TikTok trend. Among those to join in were Barbara Corcoran, Ryan Reynolds, and viral sensation Maia Knight. In the since-deleted TikTok heard round the world, Maia...
Who Is Courtney Veale Dating? The ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Once Kissed Her Co-Star
On Below Deck Mediterranean, the Lady Michelle yachties like to work hard and play harder. Nearly every season, a love connection is made between the stews and the deckhands. Although many of the relationships end, the co-workers seemingly move on to film another season on the extravagant boat. Article continues...
Michael V. Epps of ‘The Chi’ Is a Big Fan of Mike Epps of ‘The Upshaws’
Considering his growing role on the Showtime drama The Chi, viewers are curious about young actor Michael V. Epps, his parents, and whether he’s related to comedian Mike Epps of Next Friday and The Upshaws fame. Article continues below advertisement. However, it doesn’t seem like Michael is a relative...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
168K+
Followers
25K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0